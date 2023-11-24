Be the talk of The Ton with these Netflix Black Friday deals on Bridgerton gift sets
Tea? Make up? Cocktails!
'The Ton' from Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte (and the real world, as it has a historical basis) was the upper crust of the most fashionable and well-respected men and women, and thanks to Netflix Black Friday deals, you can join this esteemed company without spending too much money.
As part of the busy world of Black Friday sales, Netflix has discounted basically everything on its official Merch store, and there's a range of Bridgerton merch there, as well as items from the spin-off Queen Charlotte.
In particular, lots of these Bridgerton deals are on gift sets, with a range of fun bundles offered by Netflix that you can give to a fan of the series. Of course, you can pick these up for yourself, you don't need to share!
So if you want to make yourself the talk of The Ton, or need to give a few fashion or taste pointers to your friends, here are some of the Black Friday Bridgerton deals on gift sets and other items.
Black Friday Bridgerton deals
Based in the UK? These gifts are all reduced there as well as in the US (unless they sell out) so click through to find prices in your region.
Bridgerton Anthony and Kate Gift Set:
was $33.07 now $47.25 at Netflix shop
This Bridgerton-inspired gift set is for people who'd love to sip a tea as they spill the tea (as in, share gossip, not ruin the drink!). It includes a spiced chai and hibiscus iced tea blend as well as honey to mix in.
Duke and Duchess Gift Set: replace the chai with breakfast tea
Queen Charlotte x ELEMIS Kit:
was $75 now $52.50 at Netflix Shop
You can make yourself as beautiful as the characters in Queen Charlotte with this fancy ELEMIS kit inspired by the show. It has cleansing balm, face oil, hairpins and more, perfect as a gift this festive season.
Bridgerton Cocktail/Mocktail Set: was $75 now $52.50 at Netflix Shop
Indulge yourself in Lady Whistledown's classy cocktails with this making set, inspired by Bridgerton. It's suitable for all ages since no alcohol is included (you'll have to source your own) and comes with some ingredients as well as a tumbler, jigger and recipe card.
PAT McGRATH LABS x BRIDGERTON - Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter Incandescent Gold:
was $36 now $25.20 at Netflix Shop
There are two separate skin highlighters that Netflix created in collaboration with Pat McGrath Labs for Bridgerton, and both are on offer with $10 off. There's this Incandescent Gold and also an Xtreme Gold for the same price which you can find here.
Bridgerton Season 2 Sountrack LP:
was $38, now $26.60 at Netflix Shop
Every classy party needs classy music, and the Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack could provide just that. It contains hits from the show and also the score of it as well. Just note that you'll need a way to play vinyl to enjoy it!
Queen Charlotte sweatshirt:
was $30 now $21 at Netflix Shop
I don't quite remember anyone wearing this unisex sweatshirt in the show, but at least it's got Queen Charlotte's catchphrase on it. There are a few other sweatshirts with the phrase in different patterns and sizes too.
More Black Friday Netflix deals
Want more from Netflix? We've got a round-up of 10 items under $10 in the Netflix shop sales, and also a guide on whether there will be a Netflix Black Friday deal on a subscription itself.
If you don't mind ditching Netflix, we've also got a guide on how you can use Black Friday deals to sign up for 5 streaming services for the same price.
Of course, we've got a general round-up of Netflix Black Friday deals on popular items from the streamer too.
Looking for other Black Friday discounts? Here's some more guides on What to Watch, to make sure you're covered:
Tom is the streaming and ecommerce writer at What to Watch, covering streaming services in the US and UK. His goal is to help you navigate the busy and confusing online video market, to help you find the TV, movies and sports that you're looking for without having to spend too much money.
