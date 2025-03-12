Beyond Paradise season 3 finally gets a release date

Beyond Paradise season 3 will return this month, the BBC has revealed.

The new series will begin on BBC One on Friday, March 28 at 8.00 pm, with episodes also being made available on BBC iPlayer. Apart from the Christmas special, it seems an awfully long time ago since we checked in on DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton), DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn), Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu).

Archie makes a return (Image credit: Joss Barratt/BBC)

Jamie Bamber is making a comeback as Martha's annoying ex Archie Hughes, while also returning is Jade Harrison as CS Charlie Woods and Melina Sinadinou as Zoe Williams.

Teasing the cases Humphrey has to crack this time in Shipton Abbott, the BBC says: "The team faces a host of baffling cases in the upcoming series, including a body discovered in a river on the county border, a perplexing chocolate box poisoning, a long-standing farming feud, and a spiking incident at sea.

"Away from the police station, Martha and Humphrey must overcome unexpected hurdles as foster parents, while the reappearance of Martha's old flame Archie presents an unexpected challenge. Meanwhile, Esther experiences a surprising twist in her personal life, Anne confronts painful memories following a health scare, and Kelby embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery."

Kevin McNally and Caroline Quentin guest as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes (Image credit: BBC/Joss Barratt)

The new series has a great guest cast including Hugh Dennis (Outnumbered) as local councillor Arthur Donelan, Steve Oram (DI Ray) and Gabby Best (Changing Ends) as Humphrey and Esther's Cornish policing counterparts, Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City) who returns as Reverend Kate and Kevin McNally (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Caroline Quentin (Men Behaving Badly) as farming rivals George Ellis and Lotty Lewes.

We don’t know yet when Beyond Paradise season 3 will reach America. Meanwhile, don't forget to catch up on Death in Paradise season 14 which is currently being shown on BBC One on Friday nights.

Beyond Paradise returns on BBC One on Friday, March 28 at 8.00 pm.