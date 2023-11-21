Hulu for less than $1? Well, that's my Black Friday streaming deal sorted!

I've been having to cover quite a lot of Black Friday streaming deals, even though Black Friday itself isn't for a few more days (it's the 24th). Hulu may have nixed that though, because it's delivered such a stellar discount that I don't know why I'd cover anything else.

Until Tuesday, November 28th (the day after Cyber Monday), you can sign up to Hulu and it'll be $11.98. No, not per month: for an entire year.

The deal is actually on a monthly basis, as you'll get access to the ad-free Hulu tier for $0.99 per month. This usually costs $7.99 per month, so you're saving $7 per month, or $84. If you like percentages, that's a saving of about 85%. There are only so many ways to say it: this is an absolutely mad discount.

Hulu ad-enabled: was $7.99 per month , now $0.99 per month for first year

This is an absolutely incredible deal on one of the most stacked streaming services available right now. You're saving $7 every single month or $84 over the course of a year, which is a much bigger saving than any other streamer is offering right now.

Of course, there are some catches with this Black Friday deal.

The main one is that it's only open to new subscribers, so you can quickly cancel your Hulu plan and re-enable it just to get this saving. Secondly, it's that it's only for the ad-enabled plan, and there's no deal for the ad-free one.

But then there's a good catch too. If you want, you can snag the Starz add-on for a further $0.99 per month, for the first 6 months. Starz has the likes of Outlander, the Power franchise and loads of blockbuster movies so it's a pretty great mini-side-bargain.

This deal comes at a pretty great time for me, as I've been watching the new Hulu show A Murder at the End of the World which I'm enjoying, and I enjoyed the Awkwafina movie Quiz Lady which was released on the platform at the beginning of the month. Plus, the new The Artful Dodger looks interesting, as does Australia remake Faraway Downs, and both come out towards the end of November. So there's lots to watch on Hulu.

Now that this Hulu deal is here, I'm not sure if there's any point covering any further streaming deals — this one has to be the best, right? It certainly knocks the socks off the Paramount Plus deal from yesterday, and even though I imagine Disney Plus and Max will have their own deals, I'd be shocked if they compare.

Time to take that $84 saved and put it towards a new Black Friday TV instead...