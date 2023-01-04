Black Panther: Wakanda Forever streaming on Disney Plus in February

Get ready to return to Wakanda now from the comfort of your own home, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney Plus has been set. The latest entry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lands on the streaming service on February 1.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to 2018's record-setting Black Panther, released on November 11, 2022 and saw Letitia Wright's Shuri take over the mantle of the Black Panther after the death of her brother T'Challa (following the real-life death of Chadwick Boseman) and dealing with a new challenge from a underwater empire ruled by the powerful Namor (Tenoch Huerta). Also in the movie is Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba and Michaela Cole. It was written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

The movie was a hit among critics — earning a "Certified Fresh" status of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) — and audiences, with it earning $821 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest grossing movie globally in 2022.

Like 16 other MCU movies on Disney Plus, Wakanda Forever is going to be available to stream in IMAX Enhanced, which provides subscribers a better picture for an immersive at-home viewing experience.

If you haven't seen it yet or want to rewatch it, you'll be able to do so soon if you are a Disney Plus subscriber. The good news is that if you're not subscribed yet, you have plenty of options to do so. The first is to sign up to Disney Plus as a standalone service, though not that Disney Plus now has ad-supported and ad-free plans. US subscribers can also pair Disney Plus with Hulu and ESPN Plus for a single, discounted monthly fee with the Disney Bundle; US consumers also can get Disney Plus as part of a Hulu with Live TV subscription.

In case you're interested, Disney has also shared that a new podcast, Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast, is coming from Proximity Media (opens in new tab), which details the exciting and emotional journey to make the Black Panther sequel. The first episode is out now, with five more releasing weekly starting January 18.

Disney has also released a new TV spot promoting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut that you can check out directly below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still playing in select movie theaters. It is not yet available for for digital on-demand viewing.