Bling Empire fans crushed by show's cancellation

By Terrell Smith
published

Bling Empire: New York also meets the same fate.

Christine, Kim, Gabrielle, Kane and more posing for Bling Empire season 3 cast photo
Cast of Bling Empire season 3 (Image credit: Kit Karzen/Netflix)

In some shocking reality TV news, Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York have both been canceled by Netflix. Despite the original series and its spinoff amassing millions of fans globally, the streamer is not moving forward with the shows that were respectively going into their fourth and second seasons. 

For those not quite as familiar with the franchise, Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York originated on the heels of the popular movie Crazy Rich Asians. The series followed successful groups of Asian Americans as they showed off their fabulous lifestyles in Los Angeles and New York. Of course, the programs also showcased plenty of drama in the friend groups as they attempted to navigate their different personalities. 

Now for true fans of the shows, they understand what a gut punch of losing these gems on Netflix is. Viewers won't be able to see what happens in the next chapter of the Anna Shay vs Christine Chiu feud, or if Kevin Krieder and his old flame turned new love will actually make it for the long haul on Bling Empire. They also won't be able to see Kane Lim stir up some more conflict with other castmates. 

Over on Bling Empire: New York, the freshman season of the show ended with a big question mark as it pertains to Dorothy Wang's love life. She seemingly found a great match while vacationing, but was the romance built to last? While social media may shed some light on these plot points, viewers know that's not quite the same. 

As of publication, the streaming giant hasn't provided much in terms of an explanation for their decision, leaving many to formulate their own justifications. Given the show in many respects opened the door for other Netflix originals Dubai Bling and Young, Famous & African, it will be interesting to see what's next for these other programs (although, we should note the latter is expected to at the very least debut its second season May 19).  

Loyal fans were very disappointed to hear that the Bling Empire universe is ending on Netflix. They took to Twitter to express their sadness about not being able to see their show favorites, while also voicing their hope that the franchise finds a new home on a different platform. Take a look for yourself. 

All episodes of Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York are available to stream on Netflix

