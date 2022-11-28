Bonnie Langford teases EastEnders return as Carmel Kazemi

Former EastEnders star Bonnie Langford is open to a return to the soap.

EastEnders star Bonnie Langford made her way back to the Square earlier this week to film the soap's online quiz show Albert Squared and she's teased that her character, Carmel Kazemi, may not have left Walford for good.

Feisty Carmel first arrived in EastEnders in 2015 and fled Walford after her son, Shakil (Shaheen Jafargholi) became the victim of knife crime and was killed by a gang of thugs.

Unable to cope with her son's tragic death, she left to live in Dubai with her only remaining son Darius (Ash Kizi).

In a tragic twist, Carmel also lost another son, Kush (Davood Ghadami), who was killed by serial killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) after he pushed him in front of an oncoming London Tube train in 2021.

But as she reunited with Davood for the soap's quiz show Albert Squared, Bonnie revealed that Carmel could potentially return in the future.

Bonnie told The Mirror (opens in new tab): “I think I’m still in the black taxi making my way to Dubai. They killed off the rest of my family in the show except my grandson who apparently is still there.

“I enjoyed my time on EastEnders and I’d never say never. Maybe I’ll come back in a taxi and say, ‘I’m here!’ Carmel is not gone, that’s for sure.”

Carmel with her beloved son Kush. (Image credit: BBC)

Talking to Inside Soap (opens in new tab) earlier this year, stage and screen star Bonnie revealed that she couldn’t watch Kush’s brutal on-screen murder.

She said: “Davood is adorable, such a lovely man, and that wasn’t a nice ending. So I didn’t watch Kush being chucked under a tube train, no, I didn’t want to see that. At least I just went off in the back of a taxi.”

Kush’s funeral was held in Dubai after Carmel couldn’t face returning to Walford for the funeral due to all the bad memories there.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.

However, screenings are currently affected by the World Cup so check our UK TV Guide or When is EastEnders on? All you need to know about the World Cup 2022 schedule changes.