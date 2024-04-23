Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy star Hugh Grant reveals exciting script news

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star Hugh Grant has plenty of good things to say about the forthcoming fourth movie which sees

In an interview with People, Wonka star Hugh Grant (who appeared in the first two Bridget Jones flicks) was keen to highlight that the movie will have a sense of humor and warmth.

"It is very moving as well as funny", Hugh Grant said. "It's partly based on Helen Fielding's experiences of bringing up two children by herself after her husband died. And so Bridget is bringing up two kids and wondering whether she should ever go back to dating. It's a very good script".

This comes shortly after we got some big Bridget Jones 4 casting news. Leo Woodall (of the Netflix hit, One Day) is rumored to be playing a younger love interest for Bridget Jones (who will once again be played by Renée Zellweger).

In addition, Chiwetel Ejiofor is set to star in an as-yet-unconfirmed role, and Emma Thompson is also reprising the role of Dr. Rawlings.

Beyond the above details, we don't know too much more about Bridget Jones: Mad About The Body beyond the fact we expect it to be based on Fielding's third Bridget Jones book of the same name and the movie's reportedly set eight years after the third installment, Bridget Jones's Baby, which was released back in 2016.

As Grant teased, that title follows 51-year-old Bridget Jones as she navigates parenting. The book is set a few years after the sudden death of Mark Darcy (who was killed by a landmine in Sudan), and sees the single mother of two young children trying to navigate the dating world all over again. Of course, this being a Bridget Jones story, chaos and comedy are never far away.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is currently expected to hit US theaters and on Peacock on February 14, 2025. A UK release date has not been given at the time of writing.

For more info on all the latest releases, check out our guide to the new movies still to be released this year. Outside of the Bridget Jones universe, Hugh Grant can soon be seen in Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix comedy, Unfrosted as Tony the Tiger.