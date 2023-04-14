Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden teases 'terrifying' new acts

Britain's Got Talent is back for another season and apparently, there are a few scary acts to look forward to when the popular competition series returns.

There's a change to the judging panel this year, with Bruno Tonioli joining Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, and Amanda Holden, and it sounds like there are some exciting things on the horizon for all four judges.

In particular, Amanda was asked if she was scared by anything this season due to the fact she often gets visibly freaked out by some of the "terrifying" performances on the Britain's Got Talent 2023 stage.

Turns out, we've got some nerve-wracking ones coming and Amanda admitted some were "horrific", so it'll be interesting to see which ones she's referring to!

Speaking to What to Watch and other media, Amanda Holden said: "Yeah, I mean, yes I am a screamer. And yes, there were some more horrific ones. There have been some scary things before but I have to say, everyone's upped the ante this year.

"I don't know where it's come from. I don't know if they're seeing other acts and trying to better them or if lockdown has made me people more perverse and dark. I don't know. But it's all coming up!"

The Golden Buzzer is a nail-biting addition to the judging panel. (Image credit: Thames/ITV)

Amanda also opened up about the use of the Golden Buzzer, which fast-tracks an act to the semi-finals and can only be used once by each judge. The pressure is really on for them to make the right choice, and Amanda described it as a "complete gut thing".

She added: "Sometimes when other judges or other people are going, 'Oh my god, you should press your golden, press it, press it' and you're like, 'No, because I just know it's not right.' It's an absolutely personal thing. It's like when you fall in love. Right? You can't do it if someone's trying to tell you to do it. So it's really personal."

With the anticipated auditions right around the corner, we won't have long to find out more about these scary acts and the judges Golden Buzzer choices.

Britain's Got Talent returns on Saturday, April 15 at 8 pm and Sunday, April 16 at 7:45 pm on ITV1 and ITVX.