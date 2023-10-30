Casualty legend reveals new role following devastating soap exit

An ex Casualty star will star in an award-winning stage musical.

Former Casualty star Amanda Henderson has revealed her new role after her heartbreaking soap exit earlier this year.

Amanda played much-loved nurse Robyn Miller for ten years, before leaving the medical drama in March after her character was tragically killed in a horrific car accident.

Now, the soap favourite has confirmed that she has landed her next role in the stage musical Come From Away.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a group picture of the cast along with the caption: "@comefromawayuk What a cast! And I feel unbelievably lucky to be telling the story of Beulah! See you on the Rock!"

The award-winning musical tells the incredible true story of the 7,000 air passengers from across the world who were grounded in Canada during the wake of 9/11, and the small Newfoundland community who welcomed these' come from aways' into their lives.

Come From Away tours the UK and Ireland from March 2024.

Fans were devastated by the heartbreaking death of Amanda's character Robyn after she suffered catastrophic injuries from a car accident.

Despite everyone's desperate efforts to save her, Robyn tragically passed away on the operating table, leading to a mass walkout of nurses.

Amanda confessed that she didn't have a say in the producer's decision to kill her off but understood the reason why she had to go.

Amanda Henderson played nurse Robyn Miller for ten years. (Image credit: BBC)

She told The Double L Show: "No. It was very much their decision for me to leave. Their reasoning was that they needed a character who was really well-loved to go to kick off the nurses' strike and all of Jacob's story now, which I can't tell you about as I don't know anymore."

She added: "It wasn't my decision to leave, it was their decision. For a long time, I thought maybe it was something I'd done. I was thinking, 'Does somebody hate me, is that why?' I can now understand and see why it was Robyn that had to go. Ten years on a show is a really long time, and I am excited to see what else is out there."

Casualty airs on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.