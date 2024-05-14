Casualty stars reveal reason why the medical drama shouldn't be AXED

The Casualty cast has revealed why the beloved drama should remain on our screens for years to come after it won the award for Soap and Continuing Drama at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024.

Casualty beat both Emmerdale and EastEnders to be voted best soap for the second year running.

After the big win, stars of Casualty revealed why the BBC shouldn't axe the show and follow suit of recently cancelled medical dramas Holby City and Doctors.

Elinor Lawless, who plays Dr Stevie Nash told Express.co.uk: "There's been a lot of actors who've cut their teeth on Casualty, you’ve got the likes of Jodie Comer, Tom Hiddleston, Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley.

"I think it's incredibly important and significant for that reason as well, it’s one of those shows that for a lot of actors — definitely for me it was my first experience of being on a TV set."

Casualty won big at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. (Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Former Casualty producer Jon Sen added: "I think that’s what is often overlooked, the brilliant high end drama of tomorrow rests and relies on the vibrant, continuing drama of today.

"And we need to give it the attention and the credit and the funding that it needs in order to provide the drama industry with the start of tomorrow, both acting, writing, directing, cast, crew, technicians, artists we are the furnace for tomorrow."

Casualty went on an extended break for several months in 2023, before returning in early 2024. However, other BBC medical dramas haven't been so lucky.

During Casualty's hiatus, the BBC revealed that it was axing Doctors after 23 years due to cost-cutting measures.

BBC axed Doctors after 23 years. (Image credit: BBC)

Holby City also came to an end after 23 years in 2022 as part of the broadcaster's plans "to reshape the BBC’s drama slate."

Casualty also faced a huge change when it returned from its break as producer Jon Sen quit the show after two years.

During his time on Casualty, Jon implemented a format shake-up, introduced new characters and brought back a number of Holby City legends, including Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs), Zoe Hanna (Sunetra Sarker) and more.

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One — check out our guide to every episode for all the latest news and spoilers.