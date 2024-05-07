BAFTA TV Awards 2024: release date, interview and everything we know about the star-studded ceremony

BAFTA TV Awards – Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan will be upping the laughter factor as they host the starry ceremony again.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 are taking place on Sunday, May 12 at London’s Royal Festival Hall to honour the greatest shows and stars of the past year.

Hosted again by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, the ceremony, airing on BBC One, will see famous faces gather to celebrate the winners of some hotly contested categories, with Happy Valley, Succession, Black Mirror, The Crown and The Sixth Commandment among those leading the nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards…

The ceremony will air on Sunday, May 12 from 7pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — who are the hosts?

After presenting the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 together last year, comedians Rob Beckett, who hosts Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, and Romesh Ranganathan, who has recently starred in Avoidance and helmed The Weakest Link, will team up once more to oversee proceedings.

The pair are also in the running for gongs themselves as they are nominated in the Comedy Entertainment and Entertainment Performance categories for Sky’s Rob and Romesh Vs…

Floella Benjamin will receive the BAFTA Fellowship at the BAFTA TV Awards. (Image credit: ©BAFTA/Rachell Smith)

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — who are the nominees?

At this year’s ceremony, iconic Play School presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin will be honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship, and Lorraine Kelly will receive a BAFTA Special Award to mark her 40 years on TV.

Meanwhile, among the awards that have been voted for by BAFTA members, Happy Valley and Succession lead the pack with five nominations, while The Crown, The Sixth Commandment and The Last of Us have four.

Here are some of the key categories to look out for:

DRAMA SERIES

THE GOLD

HAPPY VALLEY

SLOW HORSES

TOP BOY

ENTERTAINMENT

HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND

MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW

STRICTLY COME DANCING

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY

BIG ZUU

GRAHAM NORTON

HANNAH WADDINGHAM

JOE LYCETT

ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN

Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen gave compelling turns in Sky Atlantic's Succession. (Image credit: David Russell/HBO)

INTERNATIONAL

THE BEAR

BEEF

CLASS ACT

THE LAST OF US

LOVE & DEATH

SUCCESSION

LEADING ACTOR

BRIAN COX Succession

DOMINIC WEST The Crown

KANE ROBINSON Top Boy

PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project

STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning

TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment

LEADING ACTRESS

ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror)

ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment

BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us

HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley

SHARON HORGAN Best Interests

Sarah Lancashire wowed viewers as Catherine Cawood in BBC1's Happy Valley. (Image credit: BBC)



SCRIPTED COMEDY

BIG BOYS

DREAMING WHILST BLACK

EXTRAORDINARY

SUCH BRAVE GIRLS

SOAP

CASUALTY

EASTENDERS

EMMERDALE

The public have also been voting in the P&O Memorable Moment Award:

BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing

DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor

HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown

THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank's Story

THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance SUCCESSION Logan Roy's death

BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — interview with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

Good pals Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are back at the helm of the BAFTA TV Awards once more. (Image credit: ©BAFTA/Rachell Smith, 2024)

You presented the BAFTAs last year too, how does it feel to be asked back?

Rob Beckett: “Relieved! You don’t want to be the one hit wonder. I’m excited and we can be freer now. But if we take the foot off the pedal, it could be the beginning of the end!”

Romesh Ranganathan: “Yes, we’ll get cocky and it’ll be a disaster! But I’m excited. It’s a big deal hosting it, and doing it with Rob, who’s a good friend, is a laugh.”

Will you be star-struck?

Rob Beckett: “It is surreal. The thing that threw me last time was that the audience is like a crazy game of Guess Who?! There’s Ant and Dec, Kate Winslet and Gary Oldman and it's distracting when they’re sitting there like it’s an assembly. Maybe we should get them doing a singsong!”

The final series of Netflix's The Crown is among the leading contenders as the BAFTA TV Awards. (Image credit: Netflix)

Which categories are you looking forward to?

Romesh Ranganathan: “The comedy ones and I love things like Succession and those deep, rich dramas.”

Rob Beckett: “Yes, there have also been lots of finales like Succession, The Crown and Happy Valley, so it feels like a celebration year. I like the Memorable Moment award too, because everyone at home has their say.”

Lorraine Kelly will receive a BAFTA Special Award for her 40 years in broadcasting at the BAFTA TV Awards. (Image credit: ©BAFTA/Oliver Mayhall)

Baroness Floella Benjamin and Lorraine Kelly will also be honoured...

Rob Beckett: “Yes, Lorraine has made breakfast television her own. She's a proper diamond and to be in this industry for so long and to be so well-liked, it's a real example.”

Romesh Ranganathan: “She makes something difficult look easy, she’s so good at what she does.”

Rob, you’re a first-time nominee. How do you rate your chances?

Rob Beckett: “Romesh has won before, so if we don't win, he’ll think he's better off on his own. And there’s a shelf in our house and Lou [his wife] said, ‘We need an award on there.’ The pressure’s on!”

Finally, which TV star would you like to give an award to?

Romesh Ranganathan: “Louis Theroux. He's so good at getting stuff out of people that you wouldn't expect, he’s comfortable in any circumstance.”

Rob Beckett: “And I love Peter Drury, the Sky Sports commentator. He’s so poetic!”