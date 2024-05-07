BAFTA TV Awards 2024: release date, interview and everything we know about the star-studded ceremony
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan return to host the glitziest night of the television year.
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 are taking place on Sunday, May 12 at London’s Royal Festival Hall to honour the greatest shows and stars of the past year.
Hosted again by comedians Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, the ceremony, airing on BBC One, will see famous faces gather to celebrate the winners of some hotly contested categories, with Happy Valley, Succession, Black Mirror, The Crown and The Sixth Commandment among those leading the nominations.
Here’s everything you need to know about the BAFTA TV Awards…
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — what is the release date?
The ceremony will air on Sunday, May 12 from 7pm on BBC One and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — who are the hosts?
After presenting the BAFTA TV Awards 2023 together last year, comedians Rob Beckett, who hosts Rob Beckett’s Smart TV, and Romesh Ranganathan, who has recently starred in Avoidance and helmed The Weakest Link, will team up once more to oversee proceedings.
The pair are also in the running for gongs themselves as they are nominated in the Comedy Entertainment and Entertainment Performance categories for Sky’s Rob and Romesh Vs…
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — who are the nominees?
At this year’s ceremony, iconic Play School presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin will be honoured with a BAFTA Fellowship, and Lorraine Kelly will receive a BAFTA Special Award to mark her 40 years on TV.
Meanwhile, among the awards that have been voted for by BAFTA members, Happy Valley and Succession lead the pack with five nominations, while The Crown, The Sixth Commandment and The Last of Us have four.
Here are some of the key categories to look out for:
DRAMA SERIES
THE GOLD
HAPPY VALLEY
SLOW HORSES
TOP BOY
ENTERTAINMENT
HANNAH WADDINGHAM: HOME FOR CHRISTMAS
LATER… WITH JOOLS HOLLAND
MICHAEL MCINTYRE’S BIG SHOW
STRICTLY COME DANCING
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
ANTHONY McPARTLIN, DECLAN DONNELLY
BIG ZUU
GRAHAM NORTON
HANNAH WADDINGHAM
JOE LYCETT
ROB BECKETT, ROMESH RANGANATHAN
INTERNATIONAL
THE BEAR
BEEF
CLASS ACT
THE LAST OF US
LOVE & DEATH
SUCCESSION
LEADING ACTOR
BRIAN COX Succession
DOMINIC WEST The Crown
KANE ROBINSON Top Boy
PAAPA ESSIEDU The Lazarus Project
STEVE COOGAN The Reckoning
TIMOTHY SPALL The Sixth Commandment
LEADING ACTRESS
ANJANA VASAN Demon 79 (Black Mirror)
ANNE REID The Sixth Commandment
BELLA RAMSEY The Last of Us
HELENA BONHAM CARTER Nolly
SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley
SHARON HORGAN Best Interests
SCRIPTED COMEDY
BIG BOYS
DREAMING WHILST BLACK
EXTRAORDINARY
SUCH BRAVE GIRLS
SOAP
CASUALTY
EASTENDERS
EMMERDALE
The public have also been voting in the P&O Memorable Moment Award:
BECKHAM David teases Victoria about her ‘working class’ upbringing
DOCTOR WHO Ncuti Gatwa being revealed as the Fifteenth Doctor
HAPPY VALLEY Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce’s final kitchen showdown
THE LAST OF US Bill and Frank's Story
THE PIANO 13-year old Lucy stuns commuters with jaw dropping piano performance SUCCESSION Logan Roy's death
BAFTA TV Awards 2024 — interview with Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan
You presented the BAFTAs last year too, how does it feel to be asked back?
Rob Beckett: “Relieved! You don’t want to be the one hit wonder. I’m excited and we can be freer now. But if we take the foot off the pedal, it could be the beginning of the end!”
Romesh Ranganathan: “Yes, we’ll get cocky and it’ll be a disaster! But I’m excited. It’s a big deal hosting it, and doing it with Rob, who’s a good friend, is a laugh.”
Will you be star-struck?
Rob Beckett: “It is surreal. The thing that threw me last time was that the audience is like a crazy game of Guess Who?! There’s Ant and Dec, Kate Winslet and Gary Oldman and it's distracting when they’re sitting there like it’s an assembly. Maybe we should get them doing a singsong!”
Which categories are you looking forward to?
Romesh Ranganathan: “The comedy ones and I love things like Succession and those deep, rich dramas.”
Rob Beckett: “Yes, there have also been lots of finales like Succession, The Crown and Happy Valley, so it feels like a celebration year. I like the Memorable Moment award too, because everyone at home has their say.”
Baroness Floella Benjamin and Lorraine Kelly will also be honoured...
Rob Beckett: “Yes, Lorraine has made breakfast television her own. She's a proper diamond and to be in this industry for so long and to be so well-liked, it's a real example.”
Romesh Ranganathan: “She makes something difficult look easy, she’s so good at what she does.”
Rob, you’re a first-time nominee. How do you rate your chances?
Rob Beckett: “Romesh has won before, so if we don't win, he’ll think he's better off on his own. And there’s a shelf in our house and Lou [his wife] said, ‘We need an award on there.’ The pressure’s on!”
Finally, which TV star would you like to give an award to?
Romesh Ranganathan: “Louis Theroux. He's so good at getting stuff out of people that you wouldn't expect, he’s comfortable in any circumstance.”
Rob Beckett: “And I love Peter Drury, the Sky Sports commentator. He’s so poetic!”
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Caren has been a journalist specializing in TV for almost two decades and is a Senior Features Writer for TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and What’s On TV magazines and she also writes for What to Watch.
Over the years, she has spent many a day in a muddy field or an on-set catering bus chatting to numerous stars on location including the likes of Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Suranne Jones, Jamie Dornan, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Derek Jacobi as well as Hollywood actors such as Glenn Close and Kiefer Sutherland.
Caren will happily sit down and watch any kind of telly (well, maybe not sci-fi!), but she particularly loves period dramas like Call the Midwife, Downton Abbey and The Crown and she’s also a big fan of juicy crime thrillers from Line of Duty to Poirot.
In her spare time, Caren enjoys going to the cinema and theatre or curling up with a good book.