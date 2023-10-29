Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas — release date, what happens, guests and everything you need to know

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is a very festive celebration arriving on Apple TV Plus that will be full of seasonal songs and laughter. And after the British star's wonderful past few years, which has seen her win countless awards for her role as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in hit soccer comedy Ted Lasso and shine as co-host of Eurovision in 2023, Hannah Waddingham will be unleashing her vocal talents on stage in London to really get us in the festive mood. An acclaimed musical stage actress, having starred in West End musicals such as Mamma Mia! and The Wizard of Oz.

Hannah's concert has been created by the same team behind the hit 2020 festive show Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

So here's everything you need to know about Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas on Apple TV Plus...

Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas launches worldwide on Apple TV Plus on Friday November 22 2023.

Apple TV+ has yet to release a trailer for Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas but we're expecting one imminently and will post on here when it's ready! It's going to be super Christmassy!

Where is Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas taking place?

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas will be recorded live at the London Coliseum, a top London theatre on Charing Cross Road which is home to the English National Opera. The famous venue has seen many top theatre concerts, including performances by the likes of Liza Minelli over the years.

Hanah Waddingham co-hosting Eurovision 2023 with Graham Norton, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina. (Image credit: BBC)

What to expect on Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

The Ted Lasso fan favourite is headlining Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, a special musical event for the holiday season performed at the London Coliseum. The Emmy-winning actress performs festive classics accompanied by a spectacular big band, while also welcoming some very special celebrity guests.

Hannah, who wowed viewers with her vocal range at Eurovision, also performed Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in season two of Ted Lasso, so here’s hoping we can sing along to that as part of the musical extravaganza!

"Singing is my proper job," says Hannah, 49, who has a background in musical theatre and co-hosted Eurovision this year. "I never had a plan B – not in an arrogant way, but that was my vocation!"

Expect some wonderful seasonal songs from Hannah. (Image credit: Apple TV+)

Guests appearing in Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Guests appearing on Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas have yet to be announced by Apple TV+ but as soon as they are we'll let you know. We're expecting some of Hannah's Ted Lasso co-stars to turn up in their Christmas jumpers!

Behind the scenes and more on Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas

Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas is produced by Done + Dusted (Beauty & The Beast: A 30th Celebration, John Legend’s A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy, The Little Mermaid Live!, the 2012 London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies — and they are the same team behind Apple’s hit Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.

Executive producers are Hannah Waddingham, Katy Mullan, Moira Ross, Raj Kapoor and Nick Todisco. This holiday special will be directed by BAFTA Award winner Hamish Hamilton who has put on the music for the Oscars, Grammys, Super Bowl halftime show, plus the London Olympics opening and closing ceremonies.