Celebrity Gogglebox announces two huge changes ahead of the new series

Denise van Outen will return to Celebrity Gogglebox with a new face on the sofa.

Some exciting changes have been made to the Celebrity Gogglebox lineup ahead of the latest series on Channel 4.

The star-studded series is due to return just as Gogglebox 2022 is winding down, and we've now learned has now confirmed who will be joining Denise van Outen on her to replace her ex, Eddie Boxshall, after their split in January.

OK! (opens in new tab) reported that the musical theatre star will be joined by none other than her best friend and Blue singer, Duncan James, who is thought to be appearing alongside her for the foreseeable future.

The boyband member announced the news in an Instagram story, writing: "Can't wait to start filming @c4gogglebox with my bestie @vanouten_denise" alongside a picture of the two of them holding glasses of fizz.

In other big Celebrity Gogglebox news, Rylan Clark has revealed that he will be making his comeback to the show alongside his mum, Linda. The dynamic duo became big presences in previous seasons of the celeb spin-off but they had to step away for the previous series due to Linda's ill health.

However, Rylan has confirmed that they are both back on Twitter. He shared a photo of him smiling and holding up a TV remote alongside Linda, confirming the show's return on June 10.

We’re back x pic.twitter.com/2abOVQFqFZMay 25, 2022 See more

His news has been well-received by Gogglebox fans, as loads of viewers replied letting him know how thrilled they were. One wrote: "Happy days! Your mum is a Legend! My mum loves your mum", whilst another commented: "Get in! Mumma Linda is back! We missed you both."

These aren't the only changes that have been made since the last series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Maureen Lipman replaced Dame Sheila Hancock opposite Gyles Brandreth back in 2020, but the Coronation Street star announced in December that she would no longer be taking part in the show as the producers failed to appreciate her sense of humor.

Whilst she has quit the show, Maureen did hint to the Radio Times (opens in new tab) that she expected Gyles would continue to appear in the show, saying: "I'm sure they'll put someone else with Gyles."

Celebrity Gogglebox is coming to Channel 4 at 9 pm on Friday, June 10.