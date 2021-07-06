'Celebrity Gogglebox' replaces Tom Jones with Ed Sheeran for new episode

Celebrity Gogglebox will welcome Ed Sheeran to the sofa in a new episode, where he'll join fellow pop legend Anne-Marie instead of her usual viewing partner Tom Jones. Ed and Anne-Marie will feature on Friday's (6 July) episode, with the news confirmed on Twitter.

The official Gogglebox account wrote: "@annemarie is back and joined by another music legend, @edsheeran ! Join us as this pair really do some Thinking Out Loud NEXT FRIDAY on brand new #CelebrityGogglebox, 9pm on Channel 4"

The new episode will be a reunion for the duo, who have toured together in the past and are also good friends in real life. Speaking to The Sun, Anne-Marie said: "I've asked one of my best friends, Ed Sheeran, to join me on Gogglebox."

She added that they would often watch things together, saying: "I haven't seen him in real life for so, so long and when we used to hang out, we would always watch lots of TV. So, it will be like old times. I can't wait."

Ed will be stepping in for The Voice UK and musical legend Tom Jones, though the broadcaster hasn't revealed why he won't be appearing on Friday's episode. Fans have previously been very entertained by Tom's antics, including the revelation that he still uses a flip phone!

Tom is expected to return for future episodes, though that hasn't officially been confirmed by Channel 4 either. We'll have to wait and see if he returns alongside Anne-Marie on the sofa.

Other Celebrity Gogglebox stars lending their critical eye to UK TV include Denise van Outen and her partner Eddie Boxshall, BBC presenter Clare Balding and her wife Alice, comedian Mo Gilligan and actor Babatunde Aleshe. Episodes are available via All4 for those who need to catch up on all the hilarity.

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Fridays.