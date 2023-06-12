Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals baby daughter's rare name

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced that he and fiancée Taya have welcomed a baby girl and they've chosen a rather unique name for the new arrival.

This is the second child for Kaleb and Taya, as they are already parents to Oscar who sometimes makes an appearance in some of Kaleb's updates. The birth of their new daughter was publicly announced via social media in an emotional update over the past weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 11, he shared a photo alongside his daughter with the caption: "Welcome to the world. Willa Grace Cooper. Born in CHIPPING NORTON❤️❤️"

Since the update, he has received an outpouring of well-wishes from friends, family, and Clarkson Farm fans who have chimed in with some funny references from the series to welcome the birth of his daughter.

One fan said: "Kaleb didn't want the baby to be born outside Chipping Norton (a longstanding joke he doesn’t go further than Chadlington)"

Another added: "Beautiful name. Congrats!"

And a third said: "Ahhhh. That’s just lovely. Can’t wait to see you on the next episode. You make me laugh so much."

Willa is a feminine variant of the name William and has German origins. According to Nameberry, it means "resolute protection". They're in star-studded company too, as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also have a daughter named Willa.

Kaleb Cooper quickly became a breakout star for his role in Clarkson's Farm, mostly due to his hilarious, no-nonsense approach to handling Jeremy Clarkson and the farm.

He is a farming contractor from Oxfordshire who has been working in the industry since school age, so he certainly has a thing or two to teach Jeremy about the often difficult world of running a farm.

Fans will be delighted to know that Kaleb will return for Clarkson's Farm season 3, and has teased in a press release: "I'm over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say the third time's a charm!

"Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!"

A release date for Clarkson's Farm has not yet been confirmed, but fans can watch the first two seasons exclusively on Prime Video.