Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals baby daughter's rare name
Clarkson's Farm favourite Kaleb Cooper and his fiancée have welcomed a new baby and she has a unique name.
Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has announced that he and fiancée Taya have welcomed a baby girl and they've chosen a rather unique name for the new arrival.
This is the second child for Kaleb and Taya, as they are already parents to Oscar who sometimes makes an appearance in some of Kaleb's updates. The birth of their new daughter was publicly announced via social media in an emotional update over the past weekend.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, June 11, he shared a photo alongside his daughter with the caption: "Welcome to the world. Willa Grace Cooper. Born in CHIPPING NORTON❤️❤️"
A post shared by Kaleb Cooper (@cooper_kaleb)
A photo posted by on
Since the update, he has received an outpouring of well-wishes from friends, family, and Clarkson Farm fans who have chimed in with some funny references from the series to welcome the birth of his daughter.
One fan said: "Kaleb didn't want the baby to be born outside Chipping Norton (a longstanding joke he doesn’t go further than Chadlington)"
Another added: "Beautiful name. Congrats!"
And a third said: "Ahhhh. That’s just lovely. Can’t wait to see you on the next episode. You make me laugh so much."
Willa is a feminine variant of the name William and has German origins. According to Nameberry, it means "resolute protection". They're in star-studded company too, as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas also have a daughter named Willa.
Kaleb Cooper quickly became a breakout star for his role in Clarkson's Farm, mostly due to his hilarious, no-nonsense approach to handling Jeremy Clarkson and the farm.
He is a farming contractor from Oxfordshire who has been working in the industry since school age, so he certainly has a thing or two to teach Jeremy about the often difficult world of running a farm.
Fans will be delighted to know that Kaleb will return for Clarkson's Farm season 3, and has teased in a press release: "I'm over the moon to be taking part again. Well, they do say the third time's a charm!
"Maybe this will be the series that Jeremy finally starts taking advice from a real farmer!"
A release date for Clarkson's Farm has not yet been confirmed, but fans can watch the first two seasons exclusively on Prime Video.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!