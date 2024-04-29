Controversial Jenna Ortega 2024 movie quickly debuts in Netflix top 10

Jenna Ortega is already a Netflix darling with her record-setting series Wednesday, but subscribers now have something else from the actress that they can watch, her 2024 new movie Miller's Girl. Despite only getting a small theatrical release in January and receiving less than stellar reviews from most, Netflix subscribers have eagerly been anticipating the Miller's Girl premiere on Netflix, as evidenced by its popularity now that it is available.

Officially released on Friday, April 26, as of Monday, April 29, Miller's Girl is the fourth most popular movie in the US, trailing the Sydney Sweeney rom-com Anyone But You, Smurfs: The Lost Village and the Netflix original documentary Hack Your Health: Secrets of Your Gut.

A big reason for the popularity of the movie is that this is the easiest it has been to watch Miller's Girl to date. As we mentioned, it only received a short run in select movie theaters at the start of the year, then it was only available via digital on-demand platforms. Though its launch on Netflix wasn't without hiccups. After originally slated to premiere on Netflix on April 25, Miller's Girl didn't actually land on the streaming service until April 26; an exact reason for the delay wasn't shared. Subscribers initially voiced their displeasure with the delay, but are now showing their excitement by watching Miller's Girl on Netflix.

Miller's Girl was not a particularly well-received movie. It has a low score of 29% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, easily declaring it "Rotten," while viewers have only rated it positively 42% of the time. Though What to Watch's Miller’s Girl review was positive and praised the performance from Ortega and the stylistic choices of first-time director Jade Halley Bartlett, we acknowledged that the movie would not be for everyone. One big reason for that is its controversial storyline.

The movie follows the relationship between a high school English teacher, played by Martin Freeman, and his talented student (Ortega), whom he forms a close but inappropriate relationship with. WTW spoke with Jade Halley Bartlett about how she came up with the story and her two lead characters that offers some additional context to the movie. If you have some questions after watching it, also check out our Miller's Girl ending explained feature.

Wherever you fall on it, the initial demand for Miller's Girl on Netflix helps to confirm the popularity of Jenna Ortega, one of Hollywood's rising stars. That popularity will be seen again when Wednesday season 2 premieres, which could be coming sometime in 2024, but an official release date has not yet been announced.

Miller's Girl is available to watch on Netflix for US subscribers, or is available worldwide through digital on-demand platforms.