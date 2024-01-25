Jenna Ortega's latest star turn comes in the psychological thriller Miller’s Girl. But just how can you watch Miller's Girl right now? Is it playing in movie theaters or is it available to stream at-home?

An early addition to the slate of 2024 new movies, Miller's Girl looks to entice moviegoers with its complex, and somewhat controversial, story of a high school teacher's (played by Martin Freeman) questionable relationship with his talented student (Ortega). But take our word for it, this story is not going to play out exactly how you expect.

If you're intrigued by all of that, here is everything you need to know about how to watch Miller's Girl.

How to watch Miller's Girl in movie theaters

Miller's Girl is getting an exclusive play in movie theaters, officially releasing in the US on Friday, January 26 (though Thursday, January 25, screenings will be available as well). At this time, unfortunately, there is no information on when Miller's Girl will premiere in the UK.

To find out when and where Miller's Girl is playing near you, check out Fandango , which allows you to see all the movie theaters in your area that are playing the movie and available showtimes. You can purchase your tickets directly online through Fandango.

If you're a frequent moviegoer, particularly at a certain theater, you may be able to save on Miller's Girl tickets through movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by various US and UK movie theater chains, these programs provide movie fans with free, discounted or monthly allotment of tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is Miller's Girl streaming?

You aren't able to watch Miller's Girl online or through any streaming platform right now, as the movie is currently doing an exclusive run in movie theaters.

The move to digital will come eventually of course, but at this time we have no information on when that may be. Either way, it'll likely hit digital on-demand platforms before it becomes available on any particular streaming service.

As info on Miller's Girl's digital plans are shared, we'll update this post.

What else to know about Miller's Girl

Written and directed by first-time filmmaker Jade Halley Bartlett, here is the official synopsis for Miller's Girl:

"A talented young writer embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

Jenna Ortega stars as the student, Cairo Sweet, while Martin Freeman plays her professor, Jonathan Miller. Also in the cast are Dagmara Domińcyzk, Bashir Salahuddin and Gideon Adlon.

Watch the trailer for Miller's Girl right here: