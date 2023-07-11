Coronation Street fans have a SHOCKING theory about what's next for Sarah Barlow
Coronation Street viewers have a very strange prediction for the future
Coronation Street fans have a rather outlandish theory on what's next for Sarah Louise Platt after the dramatic events of late.
Last night's episode of Coronation Street (which aired Monday 10th July, 2023) saw Sarah and Adam come to blows over her recent cheating scandal, after she finds Adam looking through her phone, showing some concerning trust issues.
Sarah tells Adam that she's bleeding and scared of losing the baby, and the couple make their way to the hospital.
But as the dramatic events unfolded, some Corrie fans took to Twitter to share a new theory about what Sarah's next move might be - but it's not what you might expect.
One Corrie viewer wrote on Twitter, 'It's just a theory but i could imagine Sarah taking advantage of poor young silly Michael and it would explain why he's so stressed and listening to self help tapes.
'Is it a bit farfetched, well yeah but what soap isnt. i like a twist and if i wrote for #Corrie ratings would soar.'
While other viewers of the ITV soap speculated about the future for the couple after Adam's mistrustful behaviour.
'Poor Adam. He’s so paranoid that Sarah will drop her knickers again he can’t help but check up on her. If it’s that bad then there’s really no point on being with that person. You’ll end up driving yourself to insanity,' another fan wrote.
While another said, 'Eh? Did Sarah Lou really tell Adam that SHE was about to leave HIM?! What a liberty! She’s got some cheek.'
While another commented on Sarah's fate, 'Hate to say it but if Damon was actually dead or God forbid something did/does happen to the baby it would certainly make life a helluva lot easier for Adam. Poor Sarah though, especially when she's already lost a baby, little Billy sadly. Does she even remember Bethany?'
While another said, 'Well I just hope Adam is forgiving like Craig (@colsonsmith) when Faye (@ellieLleach) cheated on him.
'Well if Damon ever returns, Sarah has to tell him and Adam the truth about the baby. Also I hope Gemma doesn't lose her children because of her mistake.'
What's next for Sarah and is there more drama to unfold?
Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITV Hub.
