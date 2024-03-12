Coronation Street fans predict SURPRISE affair between two much-loved characters

Coronation Street fans think there's a relationship on the horizon for two fan-favourites.

Coronation Street fans believe there could be romance on the cards for Carla Barlow (Alison King) and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) amid Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) mysterious disappearance.

Lauren vanished two weeks ago and hasn't been seen or heard from since. Her best friend Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) grew concerned about her and reported her missing to the police. The coppers promised to investigate due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, but there was still no news regarding Lauren's whereabouts.

During last night's episode (Monday, March 11), Bobby suggested to Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) that he should look at renting Lauren's empty flat. But while Sean had a look around the flat with the landlord, he was horrified to find what looked like blood stains on the curtains and made a swift exit.

At Underworld, Sean made a passing comment to boss Carla that he saw what appeared to be blood on the curtains, but pointed out that it could have been paint or red wine.

Carla grew even more concerned when Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor), Beth Tinker (Lisa George) and Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) were discussing the rumoured blood stains in The Rovers and suggested that something sinister could have happened to Lauren.

Could Carla Barlow fall for another Weatherfield resident? (Image credit: ITV)

Carla informed her nephew Bobby about the discovery and the pair went straight to the police station to tell DS Swain and Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) about the gruesome revelation.

Bobby blasted them for not doing anything about Lauren going missing and Carla urged DS Swain to investigate her disappearance after they found blood stains in her flat. Soon enough, DS Swain and Craig let themselves into Lauren’s flat and examined the extent of the blood stains.

DS Swain and Craig showed up to question Bobby, but there was tension between DS Swain and Carla when she asked the businesswoman to leave so they could talk with Bobby alone.

Coronation Street fans think there could be something between DS Lisa Swain and Carla! (Image credit: ITV)

Bobby told them that Lauren's flat had been cleaned up by Roy Cropper (David Neilson) as his friend Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) was going to get charged for the terrible state Lauren’s flat had been left in and Roy also paid her outstanding rent.

He then told them all about Lauren's relationship with Roy, how he gave her a job and found her somewhere to live.

DS Swain called in at the café to question Roy, but it wasn't long before more evidence was unearthed in Lauren's flat when the police found a wad of money under her mattress and the severity on the blood stains.

Now, fans think that Carla and DS Swain will grow closer during the investigation and will embark on an affair...

#Corrie I can see Carla having an affair with DS Swain. Also still think Joel, the lawyer, is Lauren's mystery boyfriend. Has he kidnapped her? Not so sure.March 12, 2024 See more

Swain investigating Lauren's disappearance, which means she will be seeing more of Carla. We all know where this is going #CorrieMarch 11, 2024 See more

i reckon swain and carla will find lauren and then enter into a lesbian relationship with each other #CorrieMarch 11, 2024 See more

Coronation Street continues Wednesday, March 13 at 8pm on ITV1.