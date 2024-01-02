Coronation Street legend eyes up EastEnders role

Coronation Street icon Beverley Callard has seemingly set her sights on a role in EastEnders after leaving the soap three years ago.

Beverley played the legendary Rovers Return landlady Liz McDonald, on and off, from 1989 until her exit in 2020 when Liz left the cobbles and moved to Spain.

But, if her recent Twitter replies are anything to go by, she could be set to move to the East End and start pulling pints in the Queen Vic!

On Twitter, user Darren called for Beverley to have a role in EastEnders, saying: "Isn’t it about time EastEnders introduced a Long lost Mitchell or Slater or Carter sister/aunt?!"

Beverley seemed keen on the suggestion as she replied: "Love that idea X."

Love that idea X https://t.co/g0VYZ2lvplJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Another user called AJ also agreed, saying that she could play the role of Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) never-before-seen sister, Stephanie and believed that they would be able to create an "incredible character."

Beverley revealed that would be "fab" while Helen thought she could be Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) relative as they are both northern.

What do you think Darran? That would be fab! X https://t.co/0X7I9oCl4lJanuary 2, 2024 See more

It wouldn't be the first time Beverley made an EastEnders appearance as she paid a visit to the Square in 2010 for a Children in Need sketch.

The sketch was called East Street which saw the Corrie and EastEnders cast do a cross-over as they looked at twinning the boroughs of Walford and Weatherfield.

Beverley Callard as Liz McDonald in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Liz McDonald, Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh), Dev Alahan (Jimmi Harkishin), Gail Platt (Helen Worth) and Jason Grimshaw (Ryan Thomas) went to Walford, meanwhile Christian Clarke (John Partridge), Zainab Masood (Nina Wadia), Darren Miller (Charlie G. Hawkins), Jodie Gold (Kylie Babbington) and Jane Beale (Laurei Brett) all headed to Coronation Street.

In the sketch it was revealed that Liz was actually Kat Slater’s (Jessie Wallace) long-lost mother as part of a hilarious twist on Kat's infamous "you ain't my mother" line which she said to daughter Zoe Slater (Michelle Ryan).

So could we be seeing Beverley take on an iconic EastEnders role in the future?

