'Coronation Street' newcomer Rebecca Ryan has a SURPRISE connection to the soap

Coronation Street is welcoming a new face to the cobbles, as Rebecca Ryan prepares to make her debut as Lydia, a person from Adam Barlow's past.

She'll be following in the footsteps of her real-life brother Jack James Ryan, who played the role of Jacob Hay between February and November.

Fans of the soap will remember Jacob as the troublemaking teen who made Simon Barlow's life a misery as he dragged him into the world of drugs and introduced him to drug lord Harvey Gaskell.

Jack took to Instagram to congratulate his sister on her new role, writing: "Still can’t believe this is happening but I’m beyond proud to finally announce my ridiculously talented sister @rebeccaryan___ is joining the cast of @coronationstreet 🤯



"When people asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up I’d say 'an actor on TV like my big sister'. You’ve been my biggest inspiration and I’ll never be able to articulate just how proud I am to be your little bro."

He added: "They say never work with family but on this occasion, I’d like to strongly disagree. Can’t wait for Lydia to hit our screens in December so make sure to keep an eye out to see what she gets up to!"

Rebecca has previously starred as Vicki MacDonald in Waterloo Road and has had appearances in Casualty and Holby City, as well as starring in ITV soap Emmerdale where she played the role of Carly Hope for three episodes.

Now, she's set to arrive on the cobbles and it could spell some serious trouble for Sarah Platt once she's on the scene. Loved up Sarah and Adam are keen to start a family of their own, but when Lydia, a love interest from Adam's past arrives in Weatherfield, it seems their plans for a baby could soon hit the rocks.

Sarah is shocked when Lydia arrives in Weatherfield with her son, Finn, and it becomes clear that she already knows Adam, having dated him while they were both at university.

Sarah is thrown when Adam, confirms that he had a romance with Lydia at university. (Image credit: ITV)

Speaking about the new character, a Corrie spokesperson said: "After the dramatic events of 2021 you would think the residents of Britain’s favourite street would be looking for a quieter start to 2022, but although the storm clouds gathering this time are metaphorical, there may be just as much damage.

"Sarah and Adam are hoping to cement their relationship by starting a family, but when Sarah’s new friend Lydia turns out to be someone from Adam’s past, could all Sarah’s dreams turn to nightmares?"

Coronation Street continues on ITV, with episodes available on-demand via ITV Hub. For full listings - check our TV guide.