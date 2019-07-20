Is Criterion Channel available on Android?

Best answer: Yes, you can easily stream Criterion Channel on your Android device.

Channel all of the classics on Criterion

You'll be able to watch all of their films on your Android device when Criterion channel launches. With tons of classic and contemporary movies to choose from, you'll never get bored on your android phone or tablet. If you're someone who wants to expand their movie tastes, this is a great way to find old-time movies you'll love.

You can download the Criterion Channel app on any of your Android devices and take thousands of old-time movies with you wherever you go. Take some of your favorite movies with you anywhere you go and expand your tastes on your Android devices.

What can I watch on Criterion Channel?

With this streaming service, you can watch tons of classic and contemporary films from all around the world. When Criterion Channel, you can start watching for $11 a month or $100 a year . This gives you access to all of the movies you could dream of for a small price.

Criterion Channel offers thousands of old movies, like the very moving classic The Ballad of Jack and Rose as well as the big-time drama Babylon. With this streaming service, you can expand your tastes to all of the thousands of films they offer. Just check out the bottom of their subscription page to see even more of the films they offer and try out the free trial to expand your movie-loving horizon.