Dancing On Ice 2023 announces Mollie Gallagher as fifth celebrity joining line-up

Mollie Gallagher is the next star in the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023.

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher is the fifth celebrity confirmed to be taking part in Dancing On Ice 2023.

Speaking exclusively on Lorraine, Mollie said: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous yet, strangely. But being here today, I am now feeling it a little bit!”

On seeking advice from her Coronation Street co-stars, Mollie revealed: “I’ll be getting all the tips I can because I’m going to need it!”

Mollie is best known for her role as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street and won the National Television Award for Outstanding Serial Drama Performance last year for her heartbreaking hate crime storyline.

Mollie's Coronation Street co-star Sally Dynevor took part in the show last year, as well as Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor), Lisa George (Beth Tinker), Antony Cotton (Sean Tully), Brooke Vincent (Sophie Webster) and Faye Brookes (Kate Connor) who have all had their stint on the ice.

She will be joining DJ and EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, football legend Josh Fashanu, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and recently announced Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson.

Mollie as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 saw Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all make it to the final, with Regan Gascoigne taking the crown.

Will Mollie be joining the other Dancing On Ice winners in the show's hall of fame?

Next year will see eleven new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

ITV has promised that the new series of the show will be the biggest yet, stating: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in the new year.