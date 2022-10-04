Dancing On Ice announces John Fashanu as second celebrity for 2023 line-up

Football legend John Fashanu is the second celebrity joining the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up.

The football star will be joining DJ and EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer, who was confirmed that she would be taking part in the upcoming series on This Morning.

John said about signing up for the show: "I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive — I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

The former professional footballer has played for Norwich City, Miramar Rangers, Lincoln City, Crystal Palace, Milwall, and Aston Villa.

He's best known for his eight-year spell at Wimbledon where he won the FA Cup in 1988 and has scored 134 league goals throughout his 17-year career.

John Fashanu has joined the Dancing On Ice 2023 line-up. (Image credit: ITV)

After his football career, John co-hosted Gladiators in the 1990s and managed his own Sunday league football side Fash FC on Bravo between 2003 and 2004.

This won't be John's first reality TV rodeo as he came second in I'm A Celebrity in 2003 and also competed in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2020.

Dancing On Ice 2022 saw Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all make it to the final, with Regan Gascoigne taking the crown.

Will John be joining the other Dancing On Ice winners in the show's hall of fame?

Next year will see eleven new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

ITV has promised that the new series of the show will be the biggest yet, stating: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in the new year.