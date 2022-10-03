Dancing On Ice announces Patsy Palmer as first celebrity joining 2023 lineup

EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer has been announced as the first celebrity to join Dancing On Ice 2023.

The news was announced today (Monday, October 3) on This Morning. Patsy said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun."

She added: "My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!"

Patsy is best known for playing the iconic role of Bianca Jackson on EastEnders from 1993 to1999. She then returned to Walford between 2008 and 2014, before most recently making a guest appearance in the role in 2019.

Dancing On Ice 2022 finalists Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne. (Image credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice 2022 saw Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all make it to the final, with Regan Gascoigne taking the crown.

Next year will see eleven new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home. But who else will be joining Patsy in the lineup?

ITV has promised that the new series of the show will be the biggest yet, stating: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"

Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Patsy is also a renowned DJ, so she has clearly able to keep to a beat, but will she be joining the other Dancing On Ice winners in the show's hall of fame?

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in the new year.

