Dancing On Ice announces Patsy Palmer as first celebrity joining 2023 lineup
Dancing on Ice 2023 will see former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer showing off her skating skills.
EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer has been announced as the first celebrity to join Dancing On Ice 2023.
The news was announced today (Monday, October 3) on This Morning. Patsy said: "I wanted to challenge myself and get out of my comfort zone. I thought ‘I’ll just go for it’ and it seems like a lot of fun."
She added: "My pact that I made with myself when I was 50 was I have to do things to challenge myself for the next couple of years. This is for all the 50-year-olds out there that think they can’t challenge themselves!"
Patsy is best known for playing the iconic role of Bianca Jackson on EastEnders from 1993 to1999. She then returned to Walford between 2008 and 2014, before most recently making a guest appearance in the role in 2019.
Dancing On Ice 2022 saw Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne all make it to the final, with Regan Gascoigne taking the crown.
Next year will see eleven new celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home. But who else will be joining Patsy in the lineup?
ITV has promised that the new series of the show will be the biggest yet, stating: "The greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"
Patsy is also a renowned DJ, so she has clearly able to keep to a beat, but will she be joining the other Dancing On Ice winners in the show's hall of fame?
Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITVX in the new year.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.