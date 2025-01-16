Death in Paradise legend to make shock return in new series

Death in Paradise has revealed the surprise news that Tobi Bakare is reprising his role as Sergeant JP Hooper.

Tobi Bakare was last seen as JP in 2021, having originally joined the show in 2015.



As affable and hard-working JP, Tobi was in the show for so long that he starred alongside three different leads — Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman), Ardal O'Hanlon (DI Jack Mooney) and Ralf Little (DI Neville Parker).

JP (Tobi Bakare) is back! (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Philippe Virapin)

Now he is returning in Death in Paradise season 14, which starts on BBC One at the end of January, and will appear on screen with his fourth lead, Don Gilet as DI Mervin Wilson.

Tobi Bakare's comeback was announced alongside a number of guest stars for the new series. In an interesting detective drama world twist, McDonald & Dodds star Tala Gouveia (DCI Lauren McDonald in the popular ITV series) is heading to Saint Marie.

McDonald & Dodds star Tala Gouveia guests in the new series of Death in Paradise (Image credit: ITV)

Also guesting are Michelle Greenidge (Kaos), Joy Richardson (Dreamland), Stephen Odubola (Boiling Point), Anthony J. Abraham (The Acolyte), Simon Lennon (Our Girl), Bhavna Limbachia (Brassic), Adam James (The Day of The Jackal), David Avery (Gangs of London), Sofia Oxenham (A Very Royal Scandal), Patricia Allison (Sex Education), Imogen King (Love Rat), David Mumeni (Bridgerton), Madeline Appiah (In The Long Run), Siobhan Redmond (Two Doors Down), Chantelle Alle (Hijack), Rita Bernard-Shaw (The Power), Bobby Gordon (Three Little Birds), Tony Marshall (Casualty), Charlotte Spencer (The Gold), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Holby City), Gerard Horan (Detectorists), Judith Jacob (The Five), Lily Nichol (Renegade Nell), and Lyndsey Marshal (Inside Man).

It’s not been revealed yet exactly when JP, who had a close friendship with Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules), will make his return.

Meanwhile, the BBC teased the plot of the new series: "We're transported back to the tropical island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new Detective Inspector in place — but will DI Mervin Wilson (Don Gilet) remain in the job for long? Following the recently cracked case of 'Who shot the Santas?', along with the revelation that his estranged mother has passed away, Mervin is ready to get back home and leave the island for good. But when a case close to the hearts of those at the station presents itself, is he tempted to extend his stay?

"As Mervin continues to ruffle feathers, the police team pull together to solve some of the island’s most confounding cases yet."

Death in Paradise will return to BBC iPlayer and BBC One with a brand-new series on Friday 31 January 2025 at 9 pm.

