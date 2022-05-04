Derry Girls fans react as two characters 'finally' get a romantic moment

Derry Girls fans got a lovely moment in the most recent episode, where James (Dylan Llewellyn) finally told Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) that he likes her, even if he messed up his words at first!

So far Derry Girls season 3 hasn't disappointed, with fans delighted by the Liam Neeson cameo and Father Ted reference, but it's the budding romance between James and Erin that has really got everyone talking.

In the newest episode of the hit Channel 4 comedy, James finally admitted his feelings for Erin, something that fans have been hoping for since the duo went to prom together in season 2.

James wasn't particularly smooth about his declaration though, telling Erin "I like me" before swearing and correcting himself by saying "I like you. I just want you to know that I think you’re beautiful."

It was a risky maneuver but thankfully for James, Erin pulled him in for a kiss and they got a sweet romantic moment after all this time... one that was quickly interrupted in classic Derry Girls style.

After being discovered, James’ cousin Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) had her say on the kiss, exclaiming: "What the actual f***? This is incest!" to which James replies: "No, it’s not. We’re not related."

No matter how short-lived the moment may have been, it definitely spells romance for the unlikely pair, and fans on Twitter are absolutely delighted they've finally realized that they like each other...

Finally Erin & James getting their moment #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/9pK263XCJxMay 4, 2022 See more

oh my god...omg james and erin....JAMES AND ERIN!!!! #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/VomD9cBsR7May 3, 2022 See more

Erin & James…finally!!!! 🥰 Michelle’s reaction exactly as expected. 😂 #DerryGirlsMay 3, 2022 See more

JAMES AND ERIN JAMES AND ERIN JAMES AND ERIN #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/ftkSaTYp6VMay 3, 2022 See more

JAMES AND ERINJAMES AND ERIN 😱❤️❤️ #DerryGirlsMay 3, 2022 See more

Elsewhere in the episode, there was a fun cameo from Game of Thrones star Conleth Hill, who recently starred in Graham Norton's new ITV series Holding.

In Derry Girls, he plays Carlos Santini, a local psychic who attempts to find out what Granny Quinn is up to since she passed on, adding to a list of great cameos we've seen so far and proving that the comedy series continues to be full of unexpected moments.

With season 3 set to be the last, we're sure there'll be plenty more surprises and big moments to come, and hopefully, fans will get to see even more from James and Erin now they're finally aware of each other's feelings! We'll have to wait and see...

Derry Girls continues on Channel 4 on Tuesday, May 10 at 9 pm. Previous episodes are available on-demand via All4.