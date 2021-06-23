Did 'Loki' confirm the character's sexuality?

This post contains spoilers for Loki.

Queer representation in Disney properties is practically non-existent. Whether you agree with their methods or not, it's hard to deny that this often leads to watered down versions of the characters they portray. Loki is a perfect example of those shortcomings, with his genderfluidity and pansexuality shoved back in the proverbial closet where Disney's investors don't have to see it.

The studio takes what it believes to be swings from time to time. One of the Russo brothers has an on-screen moment where he admits he has a male partner, there's a gay cop in Onward... etc. There are more examples, but they're all pretty much the same. Watered down "representation" that lets them claim they have their "first openly gay character" for the umpteenth time.

So, does Loki confirm the character's sexuality in "Lamentis"?

...Kinda.

While Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) are having their heart to heart on the train, they fall into the discussion of love. When Sylvie makes a quip about Loki's past and his preferences, the Trickster responds "A little of both. As I'm sure is the same with you."

To be honest, it's more than I thought we'd hear in an episode of Marvel television. But it's not enough to roll out the celebration wagon either. Like all of the studio's other forays into their version of representation, this acknowledgement isn't much more than a passing glance at some chance of anything beyond the very heterosexual stories.

If Steve Rogers can kiss Peggy Carter's niece days after they put her in the ground, Loki can make out with whoever he wants to on screen is all I'm saying!