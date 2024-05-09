Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle: what you need to know about the new streaming deal

Fans of streaming bundles will soon have another option that'll beat the Disney Bundle in terms of the library it'll give you access to.

In May, it was announced that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery were going to partner up in order to offer Disney Plus, Hulu and Max (the latter of which also includes Discovery Plus) as part of one easy bundle.

Streaming fans will be able to subscribe for a low price and gain access to Hulu's must-watch TV shows, Disney Plus' library of classic movies, Max's modern dramas and sports and Discovery Plus' factual content.

If you're a keen entertainment fan who wants to save some cash, here's what we know so far about the big bundle.

So when can you sign up for this Disney Plus, Hulu and Max streaming bundle?

At the moment, all we have is 'summer', as neither Disney nor Warner Bros. Discovery have confirmed when its service will go live. Summer could generally be considered as between June and September, and we'll update this article when we get a more concrete date.

Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle price

As with the release date, we don't have a confirmed price for the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle, but we do know that there will be two separate plans.

One of these will be for ad-supported streaming. Signing up for the three services individually with ads would cost you $25.97 (Disney Plus $7.99, Hulu $7.99 and Max $9.99) so presumably this cheaper tier will undercut that price.

The higher tier is for ad-enabled streaming, which will set you back a little more. Right now, you'd be paying $47.97 per month to sign up for the three plans (Disney Plus $13.99, Hulu $17.99 and Max $15.99) so again the bundle will likely save you money here.

Is ESPN Plus included?

There's no indication that the Disney Plus, Hulu and Max bundle will include sports streaming service ESPN Plus, unlike the existing bundle which includes it in its Trio packages.

However Disney is apparently looking at ways to bundle ESPN Plus with Disney Plus, so future versions of the primary streaming service could include sports by default.

