Disney Plus re-ups ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ for season 2

Like Tony Hale’s performance, you’ll soon be seeing double of The Mysterious Benedict Society, as in two seasons, as Disney Plus has officially renewed the original series for season 2. Season 1 of The Mysterious Benedict Society premiered on Disney Plus on June 25 and wrapped up on Aug. 6.

Tony Hale shared the news with fans via an Instagram video .

The Mysterious Benedict Society is based on the book series by Trenton Lee Stewart that follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict to go on secret missions. The show stars Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, as well as portraying his villainous brother Dr. Curtain. Other members of the cast include Kristen Schaal, Maame Yaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

The show was created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin serving as showrunners.

“We're thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society. This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney Plus have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy," said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer.

The second season of The Mysterious Benedict Society is expected to pick up a year after the four orphans’ first mission to stop the “Emergency” crafted by Dr. Curtain. Reunited, they must once again embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect and empathy to try and stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

Disney Plus shared in its announcement that production on the second season will begin in early 2022. No clues as to when The Mysterious Benedict Society season 2 would be released on the streaming service, however.

