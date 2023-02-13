Doctors cancelled all week — here's why
Why has the BBC daytime drama suddenly been replaced with repeat episodes of Animal Park?
Doctors fans will be disappointed to discover that the BBC daytime drama has been dropped from the TV schedule again this week.
It's been replaced with repeat episodes of wildlife series, Animal Park, presented by Kate Humble and Ben Fogle (see our TV Guide for the latest updated listings).
Doctors, which normally airs Monday to Thursday at 1:45 pm on BBC One, was originally pulled from the regular daytime line-up last week, on the 8th and 9th of February.
An explosive two-part story, "Hell Is Empty"/"Aftershock" was to find the lives of the surgery staff in jeopardy when a bomb exploded during a medical conference at a hotel.
The episodes introduced new regular character, Dr Nina Bulsara (played by ex-Coronation Street star Wendi Peters).
But due to scenes of characters trapped under rubble and debris, and the Emergency Services searching for survivors, the BBC made the decision to delay the airing of these episodes, due to the real-life news footage of the Turkey-Syria earthquake disaster.
In light of news in Turkey and Syria, today’s billed episode of Doctors will be replaced with Animal Park Heroes.February 8, 2023
A replacement standalone episode, "The Leaving Party", was shown on 9th February.
It features Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and his partner, Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) taking the day off from The Mill to attend the engagement party of one of Daniel's wealthy golfing buddies, Mitch Buckley (guest star Ben Abell).
But it's not long before Daniel and Zara find themselves caught up in the tension between Mitch, his bride-to-be, Trudi Palmer (Linette Beaumont), and his now ex-wife, Gayle Buckley (Jane Slavin)!
Unfortunately, no NEW episodes of Doctors are scheduled to be shown this week, with Animal Park running in its usual daytime slot.
But, fingers crossed, it won't be too long before the residents of Letherbridge are back on our screens where they belong!
Today on Doctors: Daniel and Zara attend a very unusual engagement party. BBC One 13:45 pic.twitter.com/gvfY657THbFebruary 9, 2023
Check out our Doctors spoilers section to see if you've missed any episodes!
All the latest episodes are available to stream through BBC iPlayer
