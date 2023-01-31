Doctors spoilers: Zara Carmichael BREAKS DOWN after the explosion...

Zara Carmichael attempts to deal with the aftermath of the explosion on Doctors...

Zara Carmichael (played by Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) is back at work after the SHOCK explosion at the medical conference on Doctors (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



The surgery bosslady seems to be OK despite being caught in the blast.



But is Zara just putting on a brave face?



Zara's partner, Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers), arranges for a trauma counsellor, Jen Lockwood (Sabina Arthur, who has a recurring role on ITV's new hospital drama, Maternal) to visit The Mill and hold counselling sessions with the staff.



But neither Zara or Al Haskey (Ian Midlane), who was also inside the hotel when the briefcase bomb exploded, want to relive the ordeal.



However, could talking to a counsellor be just what Zara needs right now?



Maybe the usually no-nonsense medic isn't handling things as well as she's making out...



Zara seeks comfort with Daniel after the explosion on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

Will Al agree to share his experience with a trauma counsellor on today's episode of Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) come to the aid of a Police officer, Lynda Hamilton (Martha Cope, who played Dotty Cotton's troublesome mum Sandy on EastEnders).



On the way to the Police Station, Lynda is injured while chasing after some youths.



When Rob and Jimmi find Lynda, they remember her as being part of the rescue team, who helped during the aftermath of the medical conference explosion.



Lynda insists she is fine and wants to leave the scene.



But it's not long before Rob starts to sense that something isn't quite right.



Is Lynda really who she says she is?

What's the deal with Police officer Lynda on Doctors? (Image credit: BBC)

Doctors continues Monday to Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream through BBC iPlayer