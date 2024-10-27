Lifetime's latest outrageous original Don't Scream, It's Me is premiering tonight

Running into an ex unexpectedly is always a tension-filled encounter. But imagine if said former romantic partner was a criminal who pops up at your house decades after your break-up to ask you to hide him them after they've escaped from prison. That's the over-the-top premise of the newest Lifetime Original Movie, Don't Scream, It's Me, which premieres tonight on the network.

The official movie synopsis reads: "Fifteen years ago, Liz’s ex-boyfriend, Drew, was caught robbing a bank. Now, he’s in her backyard, asking her to hide him after a prison escape. She agrees to help–but only once her husband is out of the house."

Actress Kaylah Zander (The Recruit, Fire Country) leads the cast as Liz Hamer, with Nathanael Vass (Mommy's Stolen Memories, Wedding Season) as her ex-boyfriend and escaped convict Drew, and Matt Hamilton (The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening, Death in the Cul-De-Sac) as Liz's husband Jay, who is sure to be surprised when he comes home to find an on-the-run prisoner hiding in his house. The cast also includes Roark Critchlow as Wesley Frost, Eva Tavares as Blair, Juliette Hawk as Young Liz, Riley Ellis-Buckle as Young Jay and Kennedy Rowe as Mallory. Don’t Scream, It’s Me was written by Taylor Warren Goff and directed by Wendy Ord (The Ice Rink Murders).

To watch the premiere of Don't Scream, It's Me on Sunday, October 7 at 8pm Eastern Time, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Don't Scream, It's Me will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, October 27.

Don't Scream, It's Me is the latest new title on Lifetime's fall movie slate. Recent releases include Nobody Dumps My Daughter, starring Ana Ortiz, Jasmine Vega and Sheila E.; Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story, with actors Jackie Cruz, Matreya Scarrwener and Matthew MacCaull; and Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story, headlined by Heather Locklear and Emilie Ullerup.