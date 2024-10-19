Lifetime's Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story is an outrageous true-crime tale

Lifetime's latest thriller is a doozy, even by the network's scandalous standards: part of the channel's "Ripped from the Headlines" movie slate, Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story is based on a disturbing true story of a man who impregnated his biological daughter after reconnecting with her as an adult years after her adoption, an encounter that will have lasting and, horrifyingly, fatal consequences for the Pladl family.

The official film synopsis reads: "Alyssa (Jackie Cruz) and Steven (Matthew MacCaull) have an intense relationship from the start and move in together when Alyssa is an impressionable teen. After they have a daughter of their own, their path takes a dark turn when Steven becomes physically abusive toward the infant. Alyssa senses the situation is dire and puts the child up for adoption…little does she know, 18 years later their daughter, now named Katie (Matreya Scarrwener), would seek them out."

"After an instant connection when they reunite, Steven convinces Katie to move in with him, Alyssa and their two young daughters, promising her opportunities to pursue her passions. Steven starts neglecting the rest of the family and Alyssa finally has enough and moves out. When Alyssa discovers that Katie and Steven are having an affair and expecting, she confronts them and tries to convince Katie of Steven’s abusive past. Katie refuses to listen until it’s too late."

Along with Cruz, MacCaull and Scarrwener, the cast for Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story includes Belle Furguson, Sebastien Roberts, Joselyn Picard, Jacqueline Ann Steuart and Cale Ambrozic. Elisabeth Röhm (Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story) directs and executive produces, with a script from Stephen Tolkin.

To watch the premiere of Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story on Saturday, October 19 at 8pm Eastern Time, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Sunday, October 20.

Check out the official trailer above before tuning into Husband, Father, Killer: The Alyssa Pladl Story tonight at 8pm on Lifetime.