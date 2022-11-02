EastEnders casts movie legend to play a mysterious man from Sam Mitchell's past

Sam Mitchell gets a blast from the past — but who is the mystery man?

EastEnders will welcome a new addition to Albert Square as the soap has cast a gangster movie icon as Sam Mitchell's (Kim Medcalf) mystery ex-lover.

Actor Nick Nevern will play the role of Don, Sam's ex boyfriend who arrives in Walford in search of Sam. But why has Don really tracked her down?

Nick shot to stardom after appearing in a number of British gangster films, acting alongside EastEnders favourite Danny Dyer in Vendetta and Ray Winstone in the 2012 remake of The Sweeney.

He has also starred in The Hooligan Factory, which also featured James Bye who plays EastEnders' Martin Fowler, The Rise of the Footsoldier film series, Brotherhood, Riot and many more.

Away from the gangster movie world, Nick has played the role of Lee in the sitcom Motherland and has had roles in Mrs Brown's Boys D'Movie, Shameless, Jonathan Creek and The Bill.

Nick Nevern will be playing Sam Mitchell's ex lover. (Image credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

A source told The Sun (opens in new tab): "It's a huge coup for the show. Nick will really shake things up on his arrival. He'll be a great addition to Albert Square."

Nick is set to make his soap debut on Tuesday, November 8 where Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is stunned to see a random man in her kitchen, only to discover that it's Don.

Don then heads to Peggy's to find Sam and she's astonished to see him as he explains why he's come looking for her.

But while she tries to correct the sticky situation, she ends up telling Don that she still loves him to try and fob him off.

Desperate to get rid of Don, Sam enlists her other ex-lover Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) to help. When he refuses, she recruits Zack Hudson (James Farrar) for assistance.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.