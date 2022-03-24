EastEnders confirms Linda Carter's return date

EastEnders fans will see the anticipated return of Walford favourite Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as she returns to the Square for the first time since her brief comeback at Christmas.

Linda and Mick departed EastEnders in September after Linda convinced her husband that they should go and stay at her mum's for a while.

In reality, actress Kellie Bright was on maternity leave following the birth of her third child, but Linda will soon be returning to Walford and she's about to have a face-off with Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) upon her return.

It has been revealed that the EastEnders star will return to our screens from Monday 4 April for Tina's funeral. However, Linda threatens to throw the day into jeopardy as she turns up to say goodbye to Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) after she was murdered in December 2020.

EastEnders fans will know that Tina's body was only found recently, when Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovered it when confronting and threatening Tommy Moon's bullies in the Argee Bhajee.

Mick and Linda Carter quickly became an iconic soap couple. (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron)

While Linda has been away, fans have seen her husband Mick (Danny Dyer) getting closer to Janine, which means there's about to be some serious tension unfolding between the two women.

A scheming Janine has been trying to drive the Carters apart for a while now, especially when she got alcoholic Linda to fall off the wagon after visiting her at Christmas. Until now Mick has been unaware of Janine's meddling, but is he about to discover a few home truths?

We also know that Mick Carter is set to leave next, as Danny Dyer is saying goodbye to EastEnders. We still don't know much about his exit storyline, however, Danny has teased that it's going to be 'epic'.

Speaking to Zoe Ball, Danny revealed: "We’ve just been pitched my leaving storyline. It’s going to be epic. It’s huge".

And Kellie added: "It is going to be epic. I don't know how I'm going to get through, because I'm very sad that Danny is going. But it's going to be very exciting."

For the latest in all the Albert Square gossip, make sure you keep an eye on our EastEnders spoilers page which is updated every week!

EastEnders now airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.