‘EastEnders’ fans back a controversial new romance after shock kiss
By Steven Murphy published
EastEnders aired a kiss which might could be the start of something big – and it’s the coupling viewers didn’t know they needed
EastEnders fans have surprised themselves by backing a paring that until now they were totally resistant to.
The change of heart came as Mick Carter continued to struggle the death of his niece (and sort of sister) Tina Carter. The Carters have been in bits since Tina’s body was discovered buried at the old Argee Bhajee restaurant.
The clan have had to come to terms with the fact that Gray killed Tina after she got too close to the truth about his wife Chantelle’s death.
Recent episodes saw Shirley and Mick take some comfort after learning the details of Tina’s demise. A worried Zack persuaded copper Callum to find out the contents of Gray’s police interviews, and relayed what he found out.
While Mick and Shirley were horrified to hear that Gray strangled Tina, they at least knew that her death was quick, but the details also made her death all the more real and horrific.
Janine was on hand to comfort Mick after the revelations, and in Friday’s episode she continued to offer support. Janine took Mick away from the Square to a remote lake, telling him to needed some time to reflect.
Janine opened up about the losses in her life, leaving Mick to finally express his feelings over what had happened. Crying out in grief, Mick finally let go.
Grateful to Janine, Mick leaned in for a kiss. Janine resisted, explaining that it wasn’t the right time for them. However, she did admit Mick was a “good kisser.”
Of course, viewers have seen Janine plotting to win Mick’s affections for months now. The schemer even helped push Mick’s wife Linda back on the drink after she visited her at her pretending to be a wine merchant.
She quickly planted seeds of doubt in Linda’s mind about Mick – before leaving the recovering alcoholic with booze sat on the table in front of her.
Janine’s evil actions soon led to a permanent split for Mr and Mrs Carter.
Back then, viewers were adamant that Janine was bad news for Mick. But after this week’s scenes, some seem to have changed their mind – with many backing the pairing.
“Sorry, I'm here for Mick and Janine,” Posted one. While another nicknamed them "Manine” (Mick and Janine).
Sorry, but I’m here for Mick & Janine #EastEndersMarch 17, 2022
I wanna scream into water #EastEnders ps loving Mick and Janine ❤️ ManineMarch 17, 2022
I hate to say it but janine is softer and caring with mick #EastEndersMarch 17, 2022
the way mick looked @ janine… hes getting the feels too ❤️❤️❤️ #eastendersMarch 17, 2022
One thing’s for sure, Janine has never been one to stop until she gets what she wants. But are her feelings more genuine than viewers have realised – and could she actually be the tonic Mick needs right now?
EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.
Steven is a writer, editor, and commentator with a passion for popular TV and soap operas. He spent 20 years as the editor of Inside Soap magazine, documenting every punch up and pucker up in the Street, the Square and the village. As a feature writer he’s covered TV crime dramas, period dramas and even some real-life star dramas. He’s been seen as a talking head on more TV clip shows than he cares to remember, has a
a life-long passion for TV sci-fi – the older and creakier the better – and is a slight obsessive about any reality show featuring hotels.
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.