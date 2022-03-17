‘EastEnders’ fans back a controversial new romance after shock kiss

Will it be a kiss of death for Mick considering Janine's history?

EastEnders fans have surprised themselves by backing a paring that until now they were totally resistant to.

The change of heart came as Mick Carter continued to struggle the death of his niece (and sort of sister) Tina Carter. The Carters have been in bits since Tina’s body was discovered buried at the old Argee Bhajee restaurant.



The clan have had to come to terms with the fact that Gray killed Tina after she got too close to the truth about his wife Chantelle’s death.

Zack revealed the truth about Tina's death. (Image credit: BBC)

Recent episodes saw Shirley and Mick take some comfort after learning the details of Tina’s demise. A worried Zack persuaded copper Callum to find out the contents of Gray’s police interviews, and relayed what he found out.



While Mick and Shirley were horrified to hear that Gray strangled Tina, they at least knew that her death was quick, but the details also made her death all the more real and horrific.

Janine has been comforting Mick. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine was on hand to comfort Mick after the revelations, and in Friday’s episode she continued to offer support. Janine took Mick away from the Square to a remote lake, telling him to needed some time to reflect.



Janine opened up about the losses in her life, leaving Mick to finally express his feelings over what had happened. Crying out in grief, Mick finally let go.



Grateful to Janine, Mick leaned in for a kiss. Janine resisted, explaining that it wasn’t the right time for them. However, she did admit Mick was a “good kisser.”

The controversial kiss. (Image credit: BBC)

Of course, viewers have seen Janine plotting to win Mick’s affections for months now. The schemer even helped push Mick’s wife Linda back on the drink after she visited her at her pretending to be a wine merchant.



She quickly planted seeds of doubt in Linda’s mind about Mick – before leaving the recovering alcoholic with booze sat on the table in front of her.



Janine’s evil actions soon led to a permanent split for Mr and Mrs Carter.

Janine got Linda out of the picture. (Image credit: BBC)

Back then, viewers were adamant that Janine was bad news for Mick. But after this week’s scenes, some seem to have changed their mind ­­– with many backing the pairing.

“Sorry, I'm here for Mick and Janine,” Posted one. While another nicknamed them "Manine” (Mick and Janine).

Sorry, but I’m here for Mick & Janine #EastEndersMarch 17, 2022 See more

I wanna scream into water #EastEnders ps loving Mick and Janine ❤️ ManineMarch 17, 2022 See more

I hate to say it but janine is softer and caring with mick #EastEndersMarch 17, 2022 See more

the way mick looked @ janine… hes getting the feels too ❤️❤️❤️ #eastendersMarch 17, 2022 See more

Will a day out lead to a lifetime together? (Image credit: BBC)

One thing’s for sure, Janine has never been one to stop until she gets what she wants. But are her feelings more genuine than viewers have realised – and could she actually be the tonic Mick needs right now?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings.