EastEnders fans can't get enough of 'ICON' Amy as she lays into Gina

EastEnders fans went wild for "icon" Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) as she gave Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) an earbashing for dating rapist Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) during last night's episode (Tuesday, January 23).

Gina and Dean had been secretly dating for weeks until he outed their relationship in front of her horrified family and the whole Vic after growing impatient that she wouldn't make their relationship public.

Dean has managed to deceive usually streetwise Gina by lying that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) wrongly accused him of rape. On top of that, his concern for his ill daughter Jade Green convinced her that he was a good dad and softened her.

In last night's episode, Gina was outraged by Dean's declaration of love and stormed out of the pub, before telling her family that she didn't need their approval to date Dean.

But as Dean apologised and tried to reason with Gina, she ended their relationship. However, Gina later showed up at Dean's flat and they made amends, with Gina apologising for how she made Dean feel.

Amy confronted Gina in McKlunky's. (Image credit: BBC)

She applauded him for taking all the aggro from her dad George Knight (Colin Salmon) and decided to make their relationship public in front of everyone.

The pair went to McKlunky's where they kissed in front of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who swiftly left after an awkward conversation. Meanwhile, a disgusted Amy glared at Gina and Dean as they stood at the counter while she was out with her friends.

Dean's reign of terror impacted teen Amy as he was arrested for the attempted rape of Amy's late mum Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) in 2016. However, he was acquitted and didn't go to prison for the crime.

When Dean left the table to take a phone call, a furious Amy turned around and told Gina that she couldn't believe she was dating Dean.

Gina clapped back and asked her why she cared, but she was taken aback when Amy said: "My mum's Roxy Mitchell. The woman Dean tried to..."

Gina stopped her before she could say anymore, telling her that she knows who Roxy is.

Gina continued to defend boyfriend Dean. (Image credit: BBC)

"Then how can you go near him, don't he make your skin crawl?" Amy asked.

"Look, there's two sides to every story. Dean told me Roxy had poison dripped in her ear by everyone around here..." Gina said.

Amy couldn't contain her anger as she told Gina: "As if he'd tell you the truth! Don't think my mum was some kind of pushover. She was exactly like you, strong, fearless. That didn't stop him though, did it? I still remember how she changed around Dean. He destroys people's lives, he's a rapist."

However, Gina continued to defend Dean, but Amy had enough of the conversation and turned back around, leaving Gina with some food for thought.

Fans branded Amy an "icon" and applauded her for giving Gina what for...

AMY IS AN ICON! #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

YOU TELL HER AMY!!!!!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#EastEndersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

go on amy THATS roxy mitchell’s daughter for you #eastendersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

Yes Amy! Telling Gina what's what!! #eastendersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

amy is her mothers daughter and a credit to her!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #EastEndersJanuary 23, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.