EastEnders fans creeped out by Ben's yucky remark

EastEnders fans were baffled after Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) made a bizarre request to Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) about Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) during last night's episode (Thursday, February 15).

Johnny returned to Walford last week to help his mum Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who hit the bottle once again and was spiralling out of control.

Linda has been struggling to cope ever since she murdered Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on Christmas Day to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

However, Linda's family are clueless to the murder and believe she fell off the wagon because Dean is back in Walford and has been terrorising her ever since.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) told her grandson Johnny all about Dean's return and he furiously stormed over to confront him.

Johnny attacked Dean in a fit of rage, vowing to get rid of him for good and Ben agreed to help him send Dean on his way.

Johnny started to put his plan in place last night and told Ben and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) that he's going to bring a civil case against Dean for causing undue distress to his mum.

Ben made a sick suggestion to Johnny Carter. (Image credit: BBC)

Callum insisted that it won't work because Dean has a recording of Linda confessing that he didn't rape her and made it all up. The recording came about when Dean blackmailed Linda into falsely retracting her rape allegation against him so he wouldn't report her future stepdad George Knight (Colin Salmon) to the police and get him sent back to prison for assault.

Ben told Johnny to find the recording saying that she lied, to which Johnny sarcastically replied: "Yeah, yeah. I'll just go ask him."

"Well, give him a bit of Johnny Carter charm," Ben replied.

"He's straight," Johnny said.

"Well there's always a first," Ben quipped, before adding: "Well, listen, if he don't fall for the come to bed eyes..."

Given that Dean is actually Johnny's uncle, EastEnders fans were certainly baffled by Ben asking Johnny to seduce a family member...

Why is Ben suggesting to Johnny to flirt with his UNCLE? #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/lI6nd1zrBFFebruary 15, 2024 See more

An odd choice of words in tonight's episode... Dean is Johnny's uncle! Why would he flirt with or try to charm him? #EastEnders #Ballum https://t.co/50FYnbs0BO pic.twitter.com/cG6UAJcDkaFebruary 15, 2024 See more

They’re talking about his uncle… #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/LvXSefDiDeFebruary 16, 2024 See more

