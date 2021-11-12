‘EastEnders’ fans delighted as Sharon Watts makes life-changing decision

Sharon's life has been turned upside down after discovering she is a grandmother.

EastEnders fans were elated at Sharon’s (Letitia Dean) decision to keep her granddaughter Alyssa, after originally wanting to put her into care.

Sharon Watts was stunned to discover baby Alyssa left on her doorstep, along with a mysterious note. Both Sharon's brother, Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) believed the baby could be theirs.

But in a jaw-dropping twist, they discovered that Alyssa’s dad was in fact Sharon’s late son, Dennis, after his past lover, Jada, turned up in Walford and dropped the bombshell news.

Jada has arrived in the Square, claiming Alyssa is Denny's daughter. (Image credit: BBC)

Sharon was furious and accused her of lying, and later demanded that she leave Walford forever.

But, later on when Jada turned up at the house, she threatened Sharon with a difficult ultimatum, saying, “She's your granddaughter, and if you don't want to look after her, call social services because I ain't got nothing left!"

In last night’s episode (Thursday, Nov. 11) Sharon was ignoring Alyssa as she played in her cot, and Zack tried to persuade her to change her attitude. But, it didn’t go well as she was adamant that she would be putting Alyssa into care and swiftly left, refusing to speak about it further.

Everyone was shocked to find out that Alyssa was Denny's little girl. (Image credit: BBC)

Fortunately, Zack had a plan and got Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) to have a chat with Sharon. As she tried to plead with Sharon to change her mind it turned into another failed attempt, as Sharon batted off Kathy’s words as “clichés” and told her to leave.

Later on, Jada and Sharon managed to have a calm heart-to-heart about the situation, which managed to change Sharon’s mind about giving up Alyssa to social services.

As Sharon returned home, she happily welcomed Alyssa with open arms.

Sharon Watts welcomed granddaughter Alyssa into the family. (Image credit: BBC)

“You’re my Denny’s little girl. Now, that makes you family. Now, your mummy is welcome here any time. But me and your Great-uncle Zack, we’re going to look after you. And I’m not going to let you go anywhere. Welcome home, sweetie,” Sharon said.

Fans on Twitter were quick to voice their happiness about Sharon finally changing her mind…

Sharon has welcomed Alyssa I'm so happy 💔😭♥️♥️. #EastEndersNovember 11, 2021 See more

Well done Sharon you did the right thing im sure dennis would be proud welcome to Albert square Alyssa #eastenders @ Albert Square, Walford, E20 https://t.co/trUvJPu9VXNovember 12, 2021 See more

Sharon's keeping Alyssa 👏🏼👏🏼 #EastEndersNovember 11, 2021 See more

SO glad Sharon didn't put Alyssa in care. She needs to be with her family. #EastEndersNovember 11, 2021 See more

Sharon and Alyssa😍🥺 #EastendersNovember 11, 2021 See more

Tonight's EastEnders will see Sharon make a fresh start with Alyssa, but will all go to plan?

EastEnders airs tonight at 8:05pm on BBC1- see our TV Guide for full listings.