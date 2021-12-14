‘EastEnders’ fans demand justice for Jay as he’s arrested after being framed by Janine

Jay Brown was arrested after being deceived by Janine Butcher in 'EastEnders'.

EastEnders viewers were left heartbroken at last night’s episode (Monday, Dec. 13) as Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) was arrested for the car theft scheme after being betrayed by Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

When Jay had discovered that Janine, Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan), and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) had been using the garage to sell stolen cars, he agreed to join their dodgy scheme. But, their plans soon began to crumble after Liam messed up a theft at his sister Tiffany Butcher-Baker’s (Maisie Smith) party.

Not only did Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) spot Liam driving off in the stolen car that night, the police turned up the next day wanting to interview Tiffany about the thefts and he instantly jumped in to defend her.

After Liam threatened Keegan to keep his mouth shut about going to the police, Liam announced the bad news to Janine and Billy. Soon enough, Janine came up with the idea to turn on Jay and throw him to the wolves by planting a necklace from one of the missing motors in his belongings.

During last night’s episode, the police searched the car lot but found nothing incriminating. Janine then asked Billy to put the necklace in Jay’s possession and a reluctant Billy agreed. He attempted to do the deed but backed out when Jay unknowingly interrupted him and instead threw the necklace in a bin, but lied to Janine saying that he had done what she asked.

Billy was worried about what he had done, but Janine knew he wouldn’t have gone through with it and revealed to Billy that she had planted the evidence in Jay’s jacket pocket herself and gave the police an anonymous tip-off.

Billy was horrified by the news and it wasn’t long before the police found the necklace in Jay’s possession while they searched his home.

Jay was arrested for the dodgy car theft scheme. (Image credit: BBC)

Janine and Billy stayed silent when Jay was arrested, while Honey (Emma Barton) and the children were heartbroken by what they were seeing.

It wasn’t long before EastEnders fans demanded justice for 'poor' Jay on Twitter…

