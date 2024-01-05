EastEnders fans DEMAND to know where MISSING characters are after mysteriously vanishing

EastEnders fans are begging to know where The Six are after mysteriously vanishing following the major Christmas murder.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was murdered on Christmas Day 2023 after Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) stabbed him to death to stop him from killing her best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

On top of hiding Keanu's body under the floorboards of the burned out cafe, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) was also in hospital after Denise Fox (Diane Parish) hit him over the head with a champagne bottle.

The Six also faced another obstacle when Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) started to become embroiled in the drama and was determined to find out what really happened on Christmas Day after witnessing the women's strange behaviour while drunk.

To stop him from exposing The Six, his ex-wife Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) was forced to get rid of Rocky by getting him arrested for the cafe fire.

There has been no sign of The Six since the Christmas murder. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Linda hit the bottle once again and struggled to cope with her actions, plus Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) came out with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) in front of the Vic.

But since then, The Six haven't been seen on the Square for a whole week and fans are wondering where they have disappeared to...

WHERE ARE THE MEMBERS OF THE SIX??? I WANT THE SIX #eastenders pic.twitter.com/JEx3BhJEZQJanuary 4, 2024 See more

I’m still fuming that we’ve gone a WHOLE week of eastenders without any of The Six😭 #EastendersJanuary 4, 2024 See more

Missing: the six last seen Friday If found please return to #EastEndersJanuary 4, 2024 See more

What’s happened to the six in #Eastenders are they all on holiday together? 😂January 4, 2024 See more

Instead, all eyes have been on the other Walford residents this week.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) returned alongside her cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), but the pair soon found themselves in trouble after Lauren was arrested for drug smuggling.

Penny eventually confessed that it was her who put the drugs in Lauren's bag and handed herself into the police.

Elsewhere, George Knight (Colin Salmon) was left reeling after his adoptive parents Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) and Eddie (Christopher Fairbank) confessed a shocking truth about his adoption.

They revealed that they were paid to take George in by his birth parents after being advertised in the newspaper. After doing more research with his ex-wife Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), George discovered that it was a process known as farming and struggled to cope with the bombshell.

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.