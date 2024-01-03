EastEnders fans convinced George's dad is hiding a SICKENING baby secret

EastEnders fans believe that Eddie Knight is hiding a dark secret that could tear the family apart.

EastEnders fans believe that George's dad Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank) is hiding a shocking secret that could destroy the family after a sinister clue during last night's episode (Tuesday, January 2).

George Knight (Colin Salmon) was unexpectedly reunited with his adoptive parents Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) and Eddie during the Vic's New Year party.

However, when the couple arrived at the pub, George's ex Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) seemed visibly shaken by their appearance and bolted out of the Vic.

During last night's episode, Cindy was still alarmed about their arrival as her partner Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) questioned why she wanted to leave the pub so quickly.

Cindy explained that it was awkward bumping into George's parents as they only knew her by her fake name Rose from when she was in witness protection and had no idea about her real identity.

She went on to add that she couldn't explain everything to them in a packed boozer and Ian accepted her reasoning.

Gloria and Eddie knight admitted a dark truth about George's adoption. (Image credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the Knight family reunion was overshadowed by George's suspicion that his parents were hiding something from him.

Later on, he confronted them and they confessed the shocking truth about his adoption. They admitted that they were actually paid to take George in, which is a process known as farming, and they didn't choose him like he believed.

George struggled to deal with the bombshell and stormed out of the living room when his two daughters, Anna and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) walked in.

While George was reeling from the discovery, Eddie and his granddaughters Anna and Gina sat down together and spoke about George's boxing days.

Eddie offered to bring round some old photos of George's fights and Gina asked him if he had photos of anything else other than boxing.

Gina Knight was taken aback by Eddie Knight's offhand comment. (Image credit: BBC)

However, fans were caught off guard when Eddie made a sinister comment to Gina about how different she and her sister were, despite having the same father.

Eddie turned to Gina and said: "You know, you sounded just like your dad then. Take after him too, don't you? Funny, isn't it? Two girls, same dad, but so different."

That night, George secretly went to Cindy's house to talk to her about the revelation and asked her if she knew about his adoption secret.

Cindy was oblivious to what he was talking about and her confusion quickly turned into panic when she asked George: "Is it your dad, has he done something?"

With Cindy seemingly terrified of Eddie plus the comment he made to Gina and Anna, fans think that he could be implying a dark truth that he is Anna's real father and may have sexually assaulted Cindy...

Theory: Eddie is Anna’s father. #EastEndersJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Do we reckon George’s dad is actually Anna’s dad and did he SA Cindy? Because he’s implying very dark stuff to Gina and Anna about them being daughters of the same father yet so different #EastEndersJanuary 2, 2024 See more

Anna is 100% eddies child ain’t she👀👀 that’s why we had cindy’s reaction #EastendersJanuary 2, 2024 See more

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.