EastEnders fans DEVASTATED as heartbreaking hint reveals Lola has just weeks to live

Lola Pearce-Brown's final moments are closer than we thought in EastEnders.

EastEnders fans are heartbroken as they've worked out Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) will die in just a few weeks after a tragic hint during last night's episode (Wednesday, May 10).

Since being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year, Lola had been receiving treatment to try and prolong her life. However, her world collapsed when a recent scan revealed that the chemotherapy had stopped working and she now only has months to live.

But during last night's emotional EastEnders episode, a devastating hint foreshadowed that the young mum could have significantly less time left.

Last night, Lola was determined to continue working at the salon despite her declining health and Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) protests.

When a poorly Lola showed up at the salon, a concerned Denise Fox (Diane Parish) reassured Lola that she didn't have to work if she didn't want to.

Lola made the heartbreaking decision to quit her job as her health declined. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

"You sound like Jay. Unless you want to deal with Mrs Washington and her chihuahua," Lola joked.

But when their conversation was interrupted by a customer who had just had her hair done, the crushing truth about Lola's demise was revealed.

"You look lovely," Lola told her. "Well, I'll see you in seven weeks for a touch up."

The subtle hint made devastated fans come to the heartbreaking realisation that Lola's final moments are a lot sooner than we thought...

Lola saying “see you in 7 weeks” to a customer when she probably won’t be alive ☹️ #EastEndersMay 10, 2023 See more

During the episode, it was clear that Lola was struggling to cope at work with her deteriorating health as she lost her footing and stumbled.

However, Lola bravely persevered, but when a customer came in celebrating her 16th birthday, it was an emotional reminder for Lola about how she wouldn't be able to see her young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) grow up.

"I'll blink and she'll be 18," the girl's mum said.

Later on, the hairdresser had a heart-to-heart with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) in the Square and shared her worries that if she quit the salon that Jay and Lexi would think she's giving up all together.

Sonia Fowler reassured Lola's worries about her decision to leave the salon. (Image credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

After the conversation, Lola broke the news to Denise that she's quitting her job due to her ailing health.

"I love this place, I really do. It's the only place I still feel like me. But it's time," Lola sobbed.

The pair hugged as Denise told her: "I will never be able to replace you, you know," before offering to throw her a leaving party.

And in another heartbreaking twist, Lola began writing in an 18th birthday card for Lexi, which Denise had bought for her, so that her daughter could open it in the future when she would no longer be around.

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.