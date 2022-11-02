EastEnders fans devastated by heartbreaking Lola and Jay scenes as Lola has surgery

Jay Brown was by Lola Pearce's side as she went in for brain surgery in EastEnders.

EastEnders viewers were devastated during last night's episode (Tuesday, November 1) after lovers Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) had a heartbreaking moment before Lola went off for brain surgery.

It was a tear-jerking EastEnders episode last night, as Lola prepared to have brain surgery after receiving the devastating news that she had a brain tumour.

Jay has been reeling from the discovery and was desperate to be by Lola's side, but was caught up with working at the funeral parlour after being short-staffed.

Fortunately for Jay, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) came to the rescue and recruited Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) to help with the funeral procession so that Jay could be at the hospital with Lola.

A worried Lola was delighted to see Jay turn up at the hospital and they made some light-hearted jokes to relieve her anxiety.

Jay was there to comfort the love of his life. (Image credit: BBC)

After asking Lola if she okay, she replied: "Yeah. Think I've been asked that like 100 times today. Has anyone asked you?"

"It's not about me, is it?" he said.

"Yeah, it is. It's not just me going through this. You tell me if it's all getting too much? They said it's okay to be scared, you know," Lola reassured him.

The couple had a heartfelt chat, where they spoke about their future grandchildren and their life together.

After, a terrified Lola was wheeled down to surgery as Jay held her hand. In another touching moment, as the theatre doors closed, Jay did a heart gesture through the window to Lola where they both said they loved each other.

Jay reassured Lola that he would be there when she woke up. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans were in tears by Lola and Jay's emotional scenes and took to Twitter to express their heartbreak...

I’m crying at Jay and Lola yet again😢 everybody is smashing this storyline I am dreading the day Lola dies 😣 #eastendersNovember 2, 2022 See more

@bbceastenders it was so sad hearing jay and Lola talk about a future that they will never have.😭😭😭😭#eastendersNovember 1, 2022 See more

Caught up on tonight's ee and these Lola and Jay scenes are absolutely killing me :'((( #EastEndersNovember 1, 2022 See more

Every time I see Lola and Jay together it breaks my heart 💔💔 #EastEndersNovember 1, 2022 See more

Following her operation, Jay and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) will be on edge as they wait for Lola to come out of the operating room.

Although Jay is exhausted, he refuses to go home and rest while Lola is in surgery. Will the operation be a success?

EastEnders continues tonight at 7:30pm on BBC One.