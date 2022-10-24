EastEnders spoilers: Will Suki Panesar be arrested for murder?

Suki Panesar faces questioning over Ranveer Gulati's murder in Wednesday's episode of EastEnders (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Suki Panesar tries to hold in her terror ahead of going to the police station. She's been called in to face questions over Ranveer Gulati's murder after his body was found.

Although she knows she needs to find a way to cover up her involvement in his death, suggestions by Kheerat Panesar, Nish Panesar and Ravi Gulati on how to answer the police questions are NOT helping!

At the station, Suki manages to hold things together but when she gets back, it's clear Eve Unwin is concerned...

The fact that Suki was subjected to an attempted rape by Ranveer plays on her mind and she wonders if Suki took one step further and killed Ranveer after all!

Nish Panesar catches a telling glance between Suki and Eve. Has he clocked that there's more between them than friendship?

Billy Mitchell and Honey Mitchell are hoping for good news for Lola Pearce. (Image credit: BBC)

Jay Brown and Billy Mitchell's nerves are shredded as they wait for Lola Pearce to come out of surgery.

She's gone under the knife in an attempt to remove her brain tumour but they've all been warned that the chances of success are slim.

Although Jay is exhausted, he refuses to go home and rest while Lola is in surgery.

Will the operation be a success?

Alfie Moon is in a pickle on the Queen Vic roof! (Image credit: BBC)

Alfie Moon is desperate to get back on Kat Slater's good side, after his ex gave him a telling off for keeping their boys Bert and Ernie off school!

But after promising to pick up her son Tommy Moon from school, he's firmly back in her bad books after getting trapped on the Queen Vic roof setting up fireworks!

Kat insists it's the last straw and tells him he can't have the boys.

Considering he was arranging the fireworks for the Vic, Linda Carter feels full guilt, realising she's partly to blame for Kat losing it with Alfie again.

Also, Jean Slater tries to deny her feelings for her ex-fiance Harvey Monroe. Meanwhile, Mick Carter is due to return home to the Square.

EastEnders continues on BBC One on Thursday at 7:30 pm.