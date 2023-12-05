EastEnders fans EXPOSE Christmas killer with missed clue from MONTHS ago

EastEnders fans may have guessed who the Christmas killer is after a missed clue.

EastEnders fans may have worked out who the Christmas killer is thanks to a song clue that links to a past scene from years ago.

The soap released a new Christmas trailer, which featured all of "The Six" trailers put together in order ahead of the major whodunit reveal in just a few weeks time.

However, what caught the attention of one viewer was a jukebox playing a specific song at the beginning of the trailer.

The eagle-eyed fan spotted that the song playing in the trailer was "In the Bleak Midwinter" and realised the same song was played in the background of a past scene that involved one of the suspects, Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

Could this clue be hinting that it is Denise with blood on her hands?

NO LISTEN.ON THE JUKEBOX IN THE TRAILER ‘IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER’ IS PLAYING.THROWBACK TO THIS SCENE BETWEEN DENISE AND KIM IN DECEMBER (!!!!!!!!) 2020 - IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER IS PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND.AND LISTEN TO THE CONTEXT OF IT TOO. KILLER DENISE?!?! #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/ldzf1UeNtHDecember 4, 2023 See more

The scene in question was from 2020, where Denise was panicking to her sister Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) about the return of her killer ex Lucas Johnson (Don Gilet).

She revealed that she was Lucas' "weakness" and spoke about how he locked her up and faked her death, which led to Kim going to her funeral.

"He just wants to show me that he can take what he wants. It's about power. It's always been about power," Denise exclaimed.

Currently, the potential murder victims have power over the Walford matriarchs, such as Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), who have made Suki Panesar and Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) lives hell.

For Denise, she faced torment from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and with her marriage possibly set to break down with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), the song clue could have some relevance to Denise maybe taking power and killing the victim who did her wrong.

Only time will tell...!

