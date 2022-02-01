Trending

'EastEnders' fans fume at 'rushed' exit for Mila and Kioni

'EastEnders' viewers were not happy about the Marwa sisters' sudden exit.

EastEnders - Kioni and Mila Marwa with Dana Monroe.
Kioni and Mila Marwa had a disappointing exit. (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

EastEnders viewers were less than impressed by sisters Kioni Marwa (Florisa Kamara) and Mila Marwa’s (Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa) very underwhelming exit during last night’s episode (Monday, Jan. 31).

This comes after the departure of Mila’s girlfriend Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) earlier this month, whose exit also disappointed viewers as she left Walford to live closer to her new job in Bristol.

Back when Iqra left the Square, viewers felt that her exit was rushed, and now fans are having the same thoughts about Kioni and Mila’s departure.

Priya Davdra as Iqra Ahmed.

Iqra Ahmed left the Square earlier this year. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

During the episode, Mila announced the good news that she had won custody of Kioni to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) at the cafe and that they were leaving to join Iqra in Bristol.

Mila was a victim of female genital mutilation at the hands of her mother, Nyangi Marwa (Lucy Vandi), who was sent to prison for the horrific crime after she tried to take Kioni away on a supposed holiday. 

But, when Mila recalled how her mother told her the same story when she was Kioni’s age, she soon realised the real reason behind the holiday and stopped Nyangi from taking Kioni away to have the same thing happen to her.

Ever since, Mila has been taking care of Kioni and learnt the happy news that she had finally got custody of her and could have a fresh start.

Kathy decided to give them hot chocolate and cake as a leaving present, but their conversation was soon interrupted by Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) asking Kathy for money to buy an engagement ring for Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith).

Kioni and Mila at the cafe.

Kioni and Mila said goodbye to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair’s last scene was them sitting in the café, which confused many viewers at home as to whether they were actually leaving, due to their last scene being rather disappointing. 

EastEnders fans took to social media to voice their anger of the sisters' unimpressive exit and wished that their characters could have been developed more… 

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.  

