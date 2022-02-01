'EastEnders' fans fume at 'rushed' exit for Mila and Kioni

EastEnders viewers were less than impressed by sisters Kioni Marwa (Florisa Kamara) and Mila Marwa’s (Ruhtxjiaïh Bèllènéa) very underwhelming exit during last night’s episode (Monday, Jan. 31).

This comes after the departure of Mila’s girlfriend Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra) earlier this month, whose exit also disappointed viewers as she left Walford to live closer to her new job in Bristol.

Back when Iqra left the Square, viewers felt that her exit was rushed, and now fans are having the same thoughts about Kioni and Mila’s departure.

Iqra Ahmed left the Square earlier this year. (Image credit: BBC / Jack Barnes)

During the episode, Mila announced the good news that she had won custody of Kioni to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) at the cafe and that they were leaving to join Iqra in Bristol.

Mila was a victim of female genital mutilation at the hands of her mother, Nyangi Marwa (Lucy Vandi), who was sent to prison for the horrific crime after she tried to take Kioni away on a supposed holiday.

But, when Mila recalled how her mother told her the same story when she was Kioni’s age, she soon realised the real reason behind the holiday and stopped Nyangi from taking Kioni away to have the same thing happen to her.

Ever since, Mila has been taking care of Kioni and learnt the happy news that she had finally got custody of her and could have a fresh start.

Kathy decided to give them hot chocolate and cake as a leaving present, but their conversation was soon interrupted by Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) asking Kathy for money to buy an engagement ring for Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith).

Kioni and Mila said goodbye to the Square. (Image credit: BBC)

The pair’s last scene was them sitting in the café, which confused many viewers at home as to whether they were actually leaving, due to their last scene being rather disappointing.

EastEnders fans took to social media to voice their anger of the sisters' unimpressive exit and wished that their characters could have been developed more…

Can't belive they outdid themselves with poorest exit in the same month. Just when you thought Iqra's was rushed we get Mila and Koni's. Bye guys. We barely knew you. #EastEndersJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Mila deserves better. She gets custody of Kioni and then leaves what is the point 💔😭🙄#EastEndersJanuary 31, 2022 See more

mila and kioni leaving, they had so much potential #eastendersJanuary 31, 2022 See more

I was fuming with the way Mila exited the show. She didn't even get a black cab or anything. Just a scene in the cafe. The way the story ended with Mila getting custody of Kioni meant there could of been a chance to develop the story sadly this wasnt possible. #EastEndersJanuary 31, 2022 See more

Ahh, Mila and Koni. Literally brought in for 1 story and then axed. #EastEnders needs to start bedding in AND keeping new characters - not relying on old ones like Phil etcJanuary 31, 2022 See more

EastEnders airs tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1— see our TV Guide for full listings.