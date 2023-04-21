EastEnders fans fuming over Jack's irritating habit that must cost him a FORTUNE

EastEnders fans were fed up with Jack Branning's expensive habit every time there's a family crisis.

EastEnders fans had one thing to take away from last night's episode (Thursday, April 20) — Jack Branning's (Scott Maslen) costly takeaway habit!

Viewers couldn't help but notice Jack's expensive routine of ordering takeaway after dealing with a family crisis.

The Branning's have been swamped in grief recently, with 12 year old Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) set to become a father, daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) struggling with her mental health, and now Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) has been exposed, causing the breakdown of her marriage to Jack.

In EastEnders last night, Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) was terrified that something had happened to Amy, after receiving a worrying phone call from the troubled teen.

A panicked Jack ran upstairs to find his distraught daughter in her bedroom after having a breakdown and smashing up her room.

A family emergency means more takeaway in the Branning household. (Image credit: BBC)

The struggling dad of two learned that the breakdown of his relationship with wife Denise was the reason behind Amy's emotional turmoil and desperately called her for help.

Denise came to the rescue and they both reassured Amy that she wasn't to blame for their relationship ending after she discovered her step-mum's affair from boyfriend Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega).

Later on, the three of them reminisced on funny family memories as they watched TV together, and Ricky was clearly surprised to see his parents spending time with each other after returning from hockey practice.

And with Jack usually ordering takeaway during difficult times, it came as no surprise that Jack once again ordered a pizza!

"Listen, go and get changed, pizza's on its way," Jack told Ricky.

EastEnders fans were annoyed at Jack's expensive habit of always ordering food every time there was a family issue...

Another Amy crisis = another movie and takeaway night at the Brannings. TRY HARDER, JACK. #EastEndersApril 20, 2023 See more

Jack ordering takeaways yet again for his family, he never cooks a meal at home, he must spend an absolute fortune on the things! 🙄 #EastEndersApril 20, 2023 See more

Ever noticed that in #EastEnders, for the past 38 years, the solace for almost every family after a hard day of drama, is a takeaway?April 20, 2023 See more

Another take away in the Branning household #EastEndersApril 20, 2023 See more

