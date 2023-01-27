EastEnders fans go wild as two Walford LEGENDS reunite

EastEnders icons Heather Trott (Cheryl Fergison) and Walford hardman Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) had a surprise reunion, which sent fans into a frenzy.

Cheryl shared the sweet moment on her Instagram account as she posted a selfie of her and Steve smiling in front of Tower Bridge, accompanied with the words: "With my big brov...yes folks it's Mr Steve McFadden."

She gushed over her former co-star and friend in the caption as she said: "Me and my Big Brov ….Mr Steve Mcfadden … Thank you for always caring for me and my family and for being so hospitable ❤️."

A post shared by Cheryl Fergison (@cherylfergison1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Excited EastEnders fans flooded her comment section at the pair's unexpected get-together, with one saying: "All I see is legends 😍❤️."

Another added: "Great seeing you together again xx," while one user shared: "Lovely pic ❤️."

Their former co-star Danniella Westbrook, who previously played Phil's sister Sam Mitchell, also commented: "Send him my love please gotta love fingers x."

Cheryl left the soap in 2012, after her character Heather, lovingly dubbed as 'Hev' by her best friend Shirley Carter (Linda Henry), was tragically killed by Phil's son Ben Mitchell (played by Joshua Pascoe at the time) who hit her over the head with a picture frame.

Cheryl Fergison as Heather Trott in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2020, Cheryl revealed that she suggested the idea that she could return as Heather's long-lost twin following her devastating soap death.

She said: "I had this idea when they took me out of it that they could bring back Heather's long-lost twin. I thought I could come back as Heather's long-lost twin as the same actress. It didn’t happen and you know what, I live up north now so it's the cobbles or the dales."

Cheryl, who appeared on the soap from 2007 to 2012, told What to Watch of her time on the soap: "I loved it. It was a brilliant time of my life and I’m still great mates with loads of the people there. It’s a shame Heather had to go. I’d like her to come back as her twin sister!”

EastEnders airs Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7.30 pm on BBC One — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on BBC iPlayer now.